Yovanna Momplaisir is supposed to be a full-time cast member of RHOA: Fans want Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield or Marlo Hampton.

Yovanna Momplaisir appeared in the last installment of the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting, where she made some serious accusations about Nene Leakes. After spilling all of her tea, she is said to have been promoted to a full-time housewife.

However, this is not what the fans asked for. RHOA viewers welcomed their wish for Kenya Moore to return to the show for Season 12.

For season 13, RHOA's Instagram pages garnered comments on who else producers should take.

Most were leaning toward Phaedra's return, while some pressed for Sheree Whitfield. There were also people who felt that Marlo Hampton had a great season of redemption after becoming Munty and taking care of her sweet young nephews.

After TMZ reported that Yovanna will be a peach, fans let their disappointment be heard on the Real Housewives Franchise fan page.

"BRING PHAE PHAE!" Commented one.

"Instead, give Marlo a peach," said one fan.

This follower relayed the show with a comment saying: "It should be Marlo, Yovanna, Kandi, Porsha, Nene, Kenya, Phaedra and Eva …….. Cynthia in Beverly Hills."

‘Can we please have Phaedra and Sheree back? Yovanna is nothing interesting to watch. She tries wayyyy too hard and comes wayyyy too hard. "

There were some who doubted the report.

"This is not true. ALL women have said that they have not started their new contracts."

"I think she will be a friend of the TMZ program, she doesn't always do well."

There have been rumors since the start of #snakegate that this was Yovanna's plan all along. One commenter noted that Nene was wrong to give Momplaisir the platform and leave the meeting early before clearing things up.

‘With Nene's disappearance from the Reunion part, she probably gave the producers that Yovanna and Nene would be a great story for next year. Nene prepared herself by making a bigger story. "

What do you think about Yovanna possibly being a full-time cast member?



