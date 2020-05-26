Yovanna Momplaisir accuses Nene Fugas from RHOA of threatening her with #SnakeGate

Yovanna Momplaisir, the former close friend of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, accused Nene Leakes of sending threatening messages and harassing phone calls about the now infamous #snakegate drama.

Nene dropped out of the show during the second part of the reunion show, and the ladies said they believe Yovanna's promise to reveal the truth may have been the reason.

"In the past two weeks, not only have I been receiving threatening text messages, harassing phone calls with [Nene] calling from blocked numbers, and just two days ago he sent me a letter from his attorney, a cease and desist," Yovanna said. "In her cease and desist, her lawyer's verbiage was that she needed to destroy any alleged audio she might have about her that portrayed her negatively or defamed her character. I have never recorded Nene, but she is clearly afraid of the truth. it comes out today ".

Yovanna said that despite telling Nene that she had a recording, but that was a lie.

She continued, "Once she realized that my words were not good enough, I wanted conversational evidence," she said. "I'll be honest, I wasn't comfortable with that. It was completely against my moral self. But I was so pressured and thirsty for information that I basically told her what I wanted to hear. This is where I take full responsibility. When she asked me, I made her believe I really did, but I didn't. "