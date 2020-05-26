Yovanna Momplaisir accuses Nene Fugas from RHOA of threatening her with #SnakeGate

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Yovanna Momplaisir, the former close friend of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, accused Nene Leakes of sending threatening messages and harassing phone calls about the now infamous #snakegate drama.

Nene dropped out of the show during the second part of the reunion show, and the ladies said they believe Yovanna's promise to reveal the truth may have been the reason.

"In the past two weeks, not only have I been receiving threatening text messages, harassing phone calls with [Nene] calling from blocked numbers, and just two days ago he sent me a letter from his attorney, a cease and desist," Yovanna said. "In her cease and desist, her lawyer's verbiage was that she needed to destroy any alleged audio she might have about her that portrayed her negatively or defamed her character. I have never recorded Nene, but she is clearly afraid of the truth. it comes out today ".

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here