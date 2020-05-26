Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Virus squeezes a new crop of job seekers in China
Beijing's main focus is to take off the economy after a week-long deep freeze. Young people feel the pressure when they enter China's toughest job market in the modern era.
They are lowering their expectations, taking pay cuts and in many cases waiting on the sidelines until things improve. Amid the trade war with the United States and the tensions with Hong Kong, its future seems uncertain.
Finding work for young workers has become a top priority for Chinese leaders, who have long promised a better life in exchange for limits on political freedom.
Details: The unemployment rate for people ages 16 to 24 totaled nearly 14 percent, more than double the official figure for the nation as a whole.
Quotable: "I can't wait any longer," said a recent graduate of a prestigious theater school whose job prospects were destroyed in the shutdown.
The result: Only 200 cases were found, mostly people who showed no symptoms.
The general test cost hundreds of millions of dollars and mobilized thousands of medical and other workers.
But this did not deter the government, which viewed the tests as critical to restoring the public confidence necessary to help restart the economy and return to a certain level of normality, write our correspondents.
Supporters of the test drive said the true value of the campaign was not so much medical as it was psychological.
Quotable: "If there is no evidence, everyone will be scared," said Guo Guangchang, head of Fosun, a Chinese conglomerate. "Many companies will have no way to resume production, and the service industry will have no customers."
Tuesday's comments were made on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, and came when Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's executive director, defended the central government's contentious plan to draft new national security laws to punish acts of subversion.
Hong Kong democracy activists are preparing to hold new protests today, although the turnout is expected to be less than the crowd of hundreds of thousands we saw last year. Congress will vote on the laws on Thursday.
Analysis: Steven Lee Myers, our head of the Beijing office, said the move by the continental government amounted to "shaking the sword," but added that it was "certainly a chilling message."
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
How the Taliban Weathered a Superpower
The Taliban are about to fulfill their greatest wish: the American troops leaving Afghanistan. And the group has managed to do so without changing much of its extremist ideology.
At a crucial moment in the war, our reporters He delved into the insurgents' strategy, through dozens of interviews, including a rare one with Amir Khan Mutaqi, the chief of staff to the Taliban's supreme leader.
Oil from Iran: An oil tanker He sailed to Venezuela from Iran, the first of five ships that would reach a nation so starved for gasoline that government officials hailed a single tanker berth as a victory.
Snapshot: Above, traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday for the first day of trading in two months. The flat is operating at 10 percent capacity, and most merchants still work from home.
Now a break from the news
Do: Now that many houses have been turned into de facto offices, The work cabinets have been adjusted. The gown is just one of many cozy styles that occur in isolation. And here are some simple stretches to help you counteract the ill effects of that entire session.
And now for the backstory on …
America's First Space Launch USA In almost a decade
On Wednesday, two NASA astronauts are ready to take off from American soil on an American rocket into space for the first time in almost a decade. Initially, the launch is carried out by a private company, SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. Sanam Yar of the newsletter team spoke to Kenneth Chang, a science reporter for The Times who covers NASA, about the launch. This is what he said:
In 1968 Pan Am began issuing memberships for its "First Moon Flights,quot; club to space enthusiasts in hopes of one day booking a commercial flight there. It was a fantastic promotion, the membership card was free, but over 93,000 people signed up.
Pan Am is no longer in business, and we are still a long way from anyone buying a ticket to the moon, but the launch of SpaceX is the real first step toward that dream. Although NASA has been involved in working with SpaceX, this is SpaceX's operation. Going forward, NASA will simply pay the current fee for a ticket to the space station and will not be involved in running its own space transportation system into low Earth orbit.
SpaceX has been somewhat isolated, because although Elon is the visionary (Mars! Internet satellites!) And animator of the company, people look to Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer, to stay calm for the day to company day. Workday. Tesla probably needs someone like that.
