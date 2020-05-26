Yolanda Hadid is very much in love with her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

Yolanda Hadid she is "very in love,quot; with her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills student spoke about their relationship of 15 months in a new video for Bravo & # 39; s The daily dish.
"What has connected us is probably horses and farm life," he said. "You know, we live 10 miles away, so it's a perfect thing."
Hadid and Jingoli started dating in 2019. A source told E! News, Bravolebrity and the CEO were "created by mutual friends,quot;.
While Hadid counted The daily dish She didn't want to talk too much about her private life, the 56-year-old star has taken a look at fans about their relationship on Instagram. For example, he posted a photo of Jingoli celebrating his birthday last January and shared a sweet snapshot of the duo hugging on the porch last December.
Hadid was previously married to David Foster; however, the two separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017. He is now married to Katharine McPhee. Before her relationship with Foster, Hadid was married to Mohamed Hadid. They divorced in 2000.
Hadid certainly has a lot of love in her life. She is also the proud mother of three children: Gigi hadid25; Bella Hadid23 and Anwar Hadid, 20. It seems that the happy family is also growing. The oldest of the supermodel's brothers is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.
"Of course we are very excited. I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently." Making a model with Yolanda Hadid host said RTL Boulevard. "But this is the beauty of life; a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed."
In addition to talking about her love life, Hadid looked back at her days in The real housewives of Beverly Hills. While he said "all his relationships have changed,quot; since he moved to the east coast, he suggested that he still keeps in touch with Erika Girardi (a.k.a Erika jayne)
"There were days when I had a great time with all the girls, obviously, and I had my difficulties with some women that I don't want to repeat. We have come a long way beyond that," she said. "But Erika and I, we check in every now and then. And yes, life goes on. It's different when you live in a different city, obviously."
He also referred to his health, noting that he feels "95 percent recovered and symptom-free,quot; from Lyme disease.
