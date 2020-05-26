Yolanda Hadid is very much in love with her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

Yolanda Hadid she is "very in love,quot; with her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

%MINIFYHTMLc414de82ed20e6cbaff5fb140351041e12% %MINIFYHTMLc414de82ed20e6cbaff5fb140351041e12%

The real housewives of Beverly Hills student spoke about their relationship of 15 months in a new video for Bravo & # 39; s The daily dish.

"What has connected us is probably horses and farm life," he said. "You know, we live 10 miles away, so it's a perfect thing."

Hadid and Jingoli started dating in 2019. A source told E! News, Bravolebrity and the CEO were "created by mutual friends,quot;.

While Hadid counted The daily dish She didn't want to talk too much about her private life, the 56-year-old star has taken a look at fans about their relationship on Instagram. For example, he posted a photo of Jingoli celebrating his birthday last January and shared a sweet snapshot of the duo hugging on the porch last December.

Hadid was previously married to David Foster; however, the two separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017. He is now married to Katharine McPhee. Before her relationship with Foster, Hadid was married to Mohamed Hadid. They divorced in 2000.