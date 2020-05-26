YNW Lawyer Melly & # 39; s Associate in Fans Waiting For Her Release: You & # 39; Beyond Delusion & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML76aa46745a542e7d95586e0e757b2df213%

YNW attorney Bortlen uses Twitter to share that Melly's co-defendant "received bail and house arrest" while "Melly remains in jail until trial" in a double murder case.

Rapper YNW Melly and his legal team have been trying to obtain an early release from prison when he tested positive for Coronavirus. Now that your co-defendant YNW Bortlen On $ 75,000 bail and house arrest, the rapper's fans were convinced that Melly would be released anytime soon.

Bortlen's attorney, John M. Phillips, shared the news on his Twitter account on Sunday, May 25. The victim's family understands the release, but disagrees with it. They expect the full justice and safety of all witnesses, "he wrote.

The launch seemed to give hope to Melly fans who seemed to be eagerly awaiting her impending launch. "One of the next will be Melly, it's just a matter of time," replied a hopeful fan. Echoing the sentiment, another fan tweeted, "Melly, go home soon."

However, John seemed to close the possibility that Melly would be released from prison soon. "Melly fans who think he is being released are beyond illusion," he replied to a fan. "He will not be released unless a jury says so and there is evidence that he killed these young men in cold blood. Whether you like their music or not, these families deserve justice."

Prior to this, a judge rejected Melly's request for house arrest while awaiting trial for a double murder case, although she claimed that she feared dying inside the prison for not receiving adequate care for her COVID-19 symptoms. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the judge ordered Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, to remain in the Broward County Jail in Florida.

The judge said that if the 20-year-old hip-hop star wanted to receive medical treatment in prison, he could speak to the Broward Sheriff's Office to obtain the arrangements. The denial led him to make a public appeal to Kanye West, but apparently never received a response from the "Gold Digger" spitter.