YNW Bortlen Lawyer: Melly fans who think they are going to release him are beyond illusion!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
John M. Phillips, YNW Melly co-defendant's attorney YNW Bortlen says Melly's fans are "delusional,quot; if they believe the rapper is being released.

"Melly fans who think he is being released are more than delusional. They are not going to release him unless a jury says so and there is evidence that he killed these young men in cold blood. Whether they like his music or no, these families deserve justice, "said the legislator. tweeted

