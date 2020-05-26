YNW Bortlen Lawyer: Melly fans who think they are going to release him are beyond illusion!

John M. Phillips, YNW Melly co-defendant's attorney YNW Bortlen says Melly's fans are "delusional,quot; if they believe the rapper is being released.

"Melly fans who think he is being released are more than delusional. They are not going to release him unless a jury says so and there is evidence that he killed these young men in cold blood. Whether they like his music or no, these families deserve justice, "said the legislator. tweeted

Melly and Bortlen were arrested in February 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Bortlen was also charged with two accessory charges after the fact.

YNW Melly jumped on Instagram to post a message of support to her associate.

"My brudda was about to jump ❤️🌎 @ ynw.bortlen 🤞🏾 I'll be home soon 🥶🙏🏾," he posted along with a photo of his two police photos.

Bortlen was released with $ 75,000 and placed under house arrest until his trial begins this summer.