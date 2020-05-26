Would Kirby Jenner date Kendall's supermodel best friends?

Good looks in this family!
Kirby Jenner reveals what it is really like to travel the world modeling with a twin sister Kendall Jenner. While it may seem all glitter, glamor, and jet-set on the surface, the lesser-known member of the Kardashian-Jenner family says he and Kendall can "sometimes,quot; make each other nervous every now and then like any other would. brother.
"I think they all make each other nervous from time to time. I think what makes our relationship so special is that if we are mad at each other, it will go away in 10 minutes, as if we always solve our problems so quickly. themes ", the star of the new Quibi series Kirby Jenner he says to E! Exclusive news. "I mean, sometimes we just have to want to go into a closed space and really yell at each other for 10 minutes straight. We've definitely gotten into heated discussions, but we're always so quick to figure them out and I think it's just because we love each other. You know, I think you can love someone and still, you know, argue with them once in a while. "
Being in the fashion world, fans would think Kirby would probably take the opportunity to date any of Kendall's best friends, but that's not the case.
"I'll be honest, like, I don't really think about that kind of thing," Kirby tells us. "You know, when I go out with Kendall or any of his friends, that's exactly what it is: it's just a hangout, you know? Although we watch movies. As always we see how Remember the titans and Back home. It's like one of our favorites. "
As for your current relationship status?
"I'm not dating anyone right now. And I'm really just trying to focus on dating myself," he reveals. "It's weird, all these people think I'm dating them, but we're just hanging out. I don't know why people get confused with this friend zone thing. Dating me is like romance and passion. But like, just I'm dating these people. "
ME! NEWS: So what can fans expect from your new Quibi show? Kirby Jenner?
KJ: Well, I think if anyone has seen my family's show, keeping up with the Kardashians, my program is something like that, except that it follows me. And I think I do some great things. I kind of planned a party with my sisters and got into a battle with a bird, which was crazy. Someone was injured. That was wrong. But now they're fine, so it's fine. But yes, my show will launch on May 24 in Quibi and I can't wait for everyone to see it.
ME! NEWS: Why haven't fans seen you? keeping up with the Kardashians before?
KJ: That's a question they really ask me a lot. And the truth is, it just happened that way. I don't think anyone in my family was trying to hide or keep me a secret. I've always been busy doing my thing. You know?
ME! NEWS: Were you at all nervous about finally getting into the spotlight on your own show?
KJ: I won't lie, I was a little nervous when all this was starting. As my mother explained, and Kendall too, they said something like, 'Look, be yourself. And these cameras will follow you everywhere and you have nothing to worry about. And I was worried that they would like me, that they would follow me everywhere, that I would like to go to the bathroom and other things and that they would record me when I sleep. And once I realized that they don't really do that, I was able to relax and have fun with everything.
ME! NEWS: Tell me about your relationship with Kendall and what it's like to be his twin.
KJ: Well, Kendall is the best twin he could have asked for. I mean, I feel so lucky that of all the people I could have shared a uterus with that was Kendall. I mean, I don't know what to say, I don't know if you have a twin. I mean, most people don't. But yeah, it's a really special connection. We do all together. Just like we grew up playing games together, we would order candy together, we would go to birthday parties together, we danced together, we played hockey together. Obviously, modeling and fashion are things she is known for and I also love. We share them. We share many hobbies.
ME! NEWS: Are you particularly close to one of your other siblings?
KJ: Yes of course. I am definitely close to everyone in the family. But to be honest, Khloe and I have come together a lot recently, especially during this quarantine. We have been playing Mario Kart a lot and I think it was a lot of fun. You know, the whole family has been playing, but Khloe and I really take it seriously and my friend, she's good. She is like Mario Kart pro level.
ME! NEWS: Does he trust you with the care of the little truth?
KJ: No, actually, I ask him that all the time. I consider myself a funcle … I'm definitely like the funniest guy. Maybe it's too much fun. Like, basically I give the kids ice cream and jelly beans. No one really trusts me so much to babysit for too long.
ME! NEWS: The same with Kourtney?
KJ: If you could say a good word for me. I want to grow into that babysitting role, but I don't know. Maybe someone will answer for me. Especially with Kourtney, she doesn't trust me at all … I think she's just a protective mom. You know, I think it's part of being a mother.
ME! NEWS: Speaking of mothers, what is it like working with your mother Kris on the new Quibi program?
KJ: It has been a dream come true to have her and Kendall as executive producers because they have a lot of experience with each other, especially my mother. She has been an executive producing my whole life, basically.
ME! NEWS: The family always jokes about which boy is Kris's favorite at any given time, where would you say he is among his siblings?
KJ: Kendall and I actually talk about this all the time. Kylie is definitely the favorite right now. I like it of course. It's been holding him down for at least a couple of years. Before that, I think it was Kendall, and then I don't want to go too far back because, to be honest, I lose track of everything. Maybe if my show works well, maybe I will start to rise in rank … But to be fair, like my mother, she does, you know, plays favorites, and that's like a little inside joke that we all like to play . with but she loves all her children. She is a really cool mother.
ME! NEWS: What would fans be surprised to know about Kendall?
KJ: I think people would be surprised to know that she's really great at wrestling. She is strong. I think I am a little strong and she kicks my butt every time. I don't know if it just has the angles down or not, I don't know what the geometry of your elbow and your arm and wrist is like. She is very good at fighting with her arms. Maybe it's like his fingers, I don't know. She is really strong. And then you know what I mean Kendall is so good at karate. She is like a discreet black belt. It's not like something she brags about. She is very discreet about it.
ME! NEWS: Your brothers have so many businesses, are you a fan of any of their products?
KJ: Yes, I have tried Kylie's lip kits. They taste pretty good. I would say it tastes like yogurt. It's kind of bland, but it has a little flavor. Maybe like 8 out of 10 would give it.
ME! NEWS: Are you sad that the Met Gala was canceled this year and you cannot attend with your family?
KJ: Yes, I am super sad. The Met Gala is always one of my favorite events of the year. I mean, the coronavirus just really put a key to everyone's plans and it's ruining all the fun. I was going to go like a giraffe. I was excited. As if I wanted everyone to see that. Like a fashionable giraffe. It would be like a really extravagant costume. It had stilts and wires and like all kinds of things … I was going to design it myself, actually. I like to dabble in creating all kinds of things like fashion. I love to invent fashion.
ME! NEWS: Finally, why haven't we seen you on the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas card?
KJ: Good question. As I said before, it just happened that way. As if it were there, it could have cut me off, as it did in the past. Sometimes I've had a super busy schedule and it wasn't around when it was filmed.
