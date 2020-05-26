Would Kirby Jenner date Kendall's supermodel best friends?

Good looks in this family!

Kirby Jenner reveals what it is really like to travel the world modeling with a twin sister Kendall Jenner. While it may seem all glitter, glamor, and jet-set on the surface, the lesser-known member of the Kardashian-Jenner family says he and Kendall can "sometimes,quot; make each other nervous every now and then like any other would. brother.

"I think they all make each other nervous from time to time. I think what makes our relationship so special is that if we are mad at each other, it will go away in 10 minutes, as if we always solve our problems so quickly. themes ", the star of the new Quibi series Kirby Jenner he says to E! Exclusive news. "I mean, sometimes we just have to want to go into a closed space and really yell at each other for 10 minutes straight. We've definitely gotten into heated discussions, but we're always so quick to figure them out and I think it's just because we love each other. You know, I think you can love someone and still, you know, argue with them once in a while. "