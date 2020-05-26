World TeamTennis plans to have fans – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLda1b3a428b71ce89ec0f4a51b5c0144e13%

If World TeamTennis gets away with it, Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens could be among the first tennis players to compete in front of fans after the coronavirus pandemic caused worldwide blockades.

%MINIFYHTMLda1b3a428b71ce89ec0f4a51b5c0144e14% %MINIFYHTMLda1b3a428b71ce89ec0f4a51b5c0144e14%

WTT said Tuesday that it plans to allow up to 500 spectators at each of its outdoor games during a three-week season from July 12 to August 2 at a resort in West Virginia.

The league also announced a total prize increase of $ 5 million this year, $ 1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.

All ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation sanctioned tennis events are on hold until at least the end of July due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes the French Open, which was supposed to have started its 15-day main draw on Sunday, but was postponed until September, and Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

%MINIFYHTMLda1b3a428b71ce89ec0f4a51b5c0144e15%

But WTT is not affiliated with those tours (there are no ATP or WTA ranking points available for their matches) and you don't need to abide by your decisions about when it's okay to compete.

Due to the pandemic, World TeamTennis is bringing its nine teams together in one place: The Greenbriar in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, instead of having games in the United States.

And unlike the smallest exhibition tennis events around the world that have been staged with no fans present, WTT intends to sell tickets to approximately one-sixth of a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium.

There will also be a covered court if necessary; viewers will not be able to look there.

WTT CEO Carlos Silva said in a recent interview that he has been monitoring other sporting events taking place to see how they handle health protocols, including UFC fights and NASCAR races. Neither of those sports allowed viewers to get back into action this month.

Among the players the WTT said will participate in their matches are Kenin, who won the Australian Open in January, before the virus-sanctioned tennis was suspended in March; Stephens, US Open champion USA From 2017 and runner-up at the 2018 French Open; and twins Bob and Mike Bryan, who have won 16 Grand Slam titles in men's doubles as a team.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related