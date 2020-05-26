Woody Allen soon credits Yi Previn for helping him overcome his neurotic features

WENN / PNP

More than two decades after he married Mia Farrow's adoptive daughter, the director of & # 39; Annie Hall & # 39; He admits that their relationship 'didn't make sense', it worked for some 'unexplained reason'.

Woody Allen has credited wife Soon-Yi Previn for "calming him down" after his 1997 marriage, insisting: "She has changed me."

The 84-year-old director's relationship with 49-year-old Previn has been anything but simple, considering she was the adoptive daughter of Mia Farrow – Allen's former partner. However, in an interview with the British newspaper Mail on Sunday, Allen paid tribute to his other half for helping him to overcome some of his neuroses.

"I've calmed down since I got married," he explained. "I have gotten rid of many of my most neurotic traits, although I am not going through tunnels yet and I don't like small spaces or elevators."

After their marriage, Allen and Previn adopted two daughters, Bechet and Manzie, who are now 21 and 20 years old respectively. And in addition to "having a lot of fun" with his other half, the "Annie Hall"The veteran admitted that he loves being a father.

"Soon, Yi really doesn't like jazz or sports, and I don't like some of the television shows she watches," he continued. "But we agree on what is important: raising children, where to live, how to act among us."

"We adopted two boys together. Being a parent was important to me. We had so much fun. Both girls are now in college, one in California and one at art college in New York. Soon-Yi changed me. I go out four or five times a week. She likes the social din and I enjoy it too. "

Allen added that while her relationship with Previn "didn't make sense" when it started, it worked for some "inexplicable reason."

The director also referred to the accusations made by his daughter. Dylan Farrow, who claimed to have sexually abused her as a child, claims that she has repeatedly denied it.

"Of course, I am aware that I am the subject of gossip and scandals, but I cannot let it bother me," he said. "I live my life. I work. I play jazz. I watch sports. I see my friends. I don't look up and read nothing. It was a false accusation but a great sensational drama."