Winnie Harlow is sparking romance rumors with this Los Angeles Lakers star

It seems that Winnie Harlow He is no longer a free agent.

The model first sparked romance rumors with the Lakers star Kyle Kuzma In May, when the beauty posted one of her first photos with her adorable new white puppy. And ever since, fans have noticed that Winnie and Kyle have been leaving a series of flirty comments on each other's Instagram, and the basketball star called the model "B U TEE."

Winnie then returned the compliments when she commented on the 24-year-old's photo, "Who's the model now?" Of course, this did not go unnoticed by his fans.

Speculation skyrocketed when the potential couple were seen holding hands on a walk through a Los Angeles neighborhood on May 16.

Now both TMZ and Page six they report that the athlete and beauty are a couple and have been dating during the running of the bulls.