Winnie Harlow is sparking romance rumors with this Los Angeles Lakers star

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images / Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
It seems that Winnie Harlow He is no longer a free agent.
The model first sparked romance rumors with the Lakers star Kyle Kuzma In May, when the beauty posted one of her first photos with her adorable new white puppy. And ever since, fans have noticed that Winnie and Kyle have been leaving a series of flirty comments on each other's Instagram, and the basketball star called the model "B U TEE."
Winnie then returned the compliments when she commented on the 24-year-old's photo, "Who's the model now?" Of course, this did not go unnoticed by his fans.
Speculation skyrocketed when the potential couple were seen holding hands on a walk through a Los Angeles neighborhood on May 16.
Now both TMZ and Page six they report that the athlete and beauty are a couple and have been dating during the running of the bulls.
Kyle and Winnie have yet to comment on the rumored state of their relationship, but some think the recent post of the basketball star's Instagram story showing the America's next top model The star was a form of confirmation.
The Lakers' advancement of power has previously been linked to other wanted women, including Vanessa Hudgens. In January, he and High school musical the star was seen at a discreet dinner, just days after she broke up with her boyfriend of almost 9 years, Austin Butler. Clearly, that romance was gone before anything could get too serious.
As for Winnie, she tends to be more private about her relationships, but it has been speculated that she was dating. Wiz Khalifa and Maluma.
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.
%MINIFYHTML73039e3ddcd822532f311ead95603a5516%%MINIFYHTML73039e3ddcd822532f311ead95603a5517%