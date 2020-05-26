Winnie Harlow and NBA player Kyle Kazuma rumored to be in a relationship

Sources who spoke to Page Six this week claimed that Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow may be in a relationship. Experts said the couple has been hanging out while the city remains in quarantine.

An NBA source explained to the outlet that Kyle and Winnie have spent a lot of time as a couple in the past few weeks. They first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted in public masks while holding hands.

This would not be the first time that Kyle has dated a model. Last year, it made headlines when he and Kendall Jenner were spotted together on a yacht. Sources questioned whether it was romantic or not, and many of them used the example to promote the idea that Kendall loves to date basketball players.

Kyle was also seen hanging around Vanessa Hudgens for a time, but their relationship didn't last long, either.

Winnie Harlow, on the other hand, has dated people like Lewis Hamilton and Wiz Khalifa, the latter of whom has made headlines on her own. For example, on October 14, 2019, Alexis Stone reported that Wiz and Winnie had officially separated.

Winnie and Wiz had been seen hanging out on several occasions, many of which were captured by paparazzi photographers and other media. The Shade Room was the first to report that Wiz was seen on video with another woman.

After much searching and asking, people finally found out who the woman was. She was a singer, and many fans were happy that Wiz chose such a talented girl to stay, while others begged fans to just leave him alone.

Ad

Also, fans on the social media platform asked why the relationship couldn't continue, because they really enjoyed watching them as a couple. On the other hand, the more negative commentators explained that it was rare for black rappers to date black women.



Post views:

0 0