Will there be camp this summer? Should there be? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1baed1242be3f4819ede42af5275d3e813%

%MINIFYHTML1baed1242be3f4819ede42af5275d3e814% %MINIFYHTML1baed1242be3f4819ede42af5275d3e814%

As this unusual school year draws to a close, many families wonder about plans for the summer: Will there be camp? Good question.

"Round-trip waffle," said Gianna Kordatsky, mother of four and co-creator of Family Fun Twin Cities. "Should we send them? We should not?

There is a summer camp guide on the Family Fun Twin Cities website. You try to track what will open and close, but the information changes every day.

"Parents are confused, super confused," said Kordatsky.

Up News Info contacted various summer programs and received a variety of responses. The Minnesota Science Museum and Minnesota Landscape Arboretum have canceled their camps in person. Also the Girl Scouts River Valley, who plan to become virtual. The University of Minnesota 4-H extension camps have been canceled through June, while some are still scheduled for July and August. St. Paul Parks and Recreation hopes to start some summer programs in June, while St. Louis Park Parks and Recreation tentatively plans to start amplifiers after July 6. Minneapolis Park and Recreation says it hasn't made a decision yet on summer camps and programs

But, a large group of campers will start on June 8. The YMCA Twin Cities plan to run their seven-day camps and 50-day programs throughout the summer. All YMCA Twin Cities night camps have been canceled.

%MINIFYHTML1baed1242be3f4819ede42af5275d3e815%

"We know that equity is very important and parents need opportunities for children to be outside," said Greg Waibel, COO of the YMCA Twin Cities. "We have been running programs through all of this and have found safe ways to do it."

Waibel said that children will be able to expand and explore nature in their camps, but there are some changes that will be different.

Upon return, camp staff will perform temperature checks and ask about COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. Staff will wear masks indoors, while camper masks will be voluntary. There are additional cleaning and disinfection protocols, as well as little or no distribution of supplies. Campers will also stay in their small group of less than ten as they move throughout the camp.

The YMCA Twin Cities said it has been working with experts at the MN Department of Health (MDH), as well as following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control. MDH has provided guidance on how youth programs can function during the day. Minnesota night camps are not yet allowed.

"There is an additional layer to how this works, but for kids, we are trying to make this a super fun experience," Waibel said.