Why was the Kourtney Kardashian desert trip a good change of scenery?

Vibrations of the desert!

%MINIFYHTMLca5821d1148cd048fe4e09f94197050814% %MINIFYHTMLca5821d1148cd048fe4e09f94197050814%

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a sweet getaway with her childrenMason Disick (10) Penelope Disick (7) and Reick Disick (5) —in Utah during Memorial Day weekend.

the keeping up with the Kardashians star and her little ones found themselves being one with nature in Lake Powell and Amangiri. For their mini getaway, the family sunbathed, took in a lot of fresh air, rode horses, and admired the architecture.

"Escape to the desert," the founder of Poosh captioned his cheeky Instagram post, in which he showed off his two-piece, sand-colored ensemble.

"A little architectural love," he shared in another post, along with photos of a dreamy building.

Giving her 93 million followers an even closer look on her journey, she uploaded a collage of photos and videos of her and her children enjoying a horse ride. "western,quot; simply captioned the post.

According to a source, Kourtney and her children took a mini-vacation for three days and decided to travel to Utah since the state announced that it would reopen its national parks in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.