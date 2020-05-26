Why was the Kourtney Kardashian desert trip a good change of scenery?

Vibrations of the desert!
Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a sweet getaway with her childrenMason Disick (10) Penelope Disick (7) and Reick Disick (5) —in Utah during Memorial Day weekend.
the keeping up with the Kardashians star and her little ones found themselves being one with nature in Lake Powell and Amangiri. For their mini getaway, the family sunbathed, took in a lot of fresh air, rode horses, and admired the architecture.
"Escape to the desert," the founder of Poosh captioned his cheeky Instagram post, in which he showed off his two-piece, sand-colored ensemble.
"A little architectural love," he shared in another post, along with photos of a dreamy building.
Giving her 93 million followers an even closer look on her journey, she uploaded a collage of photos and videos of her and her children enjoying a horse ride. "western,quot; simply captioned the post.
According to a source, Kourtney and her children took a mini-vacation for three days and decided to travel to Utah since the state announced that it would reopen its national parks in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Amangiri is one of Kourtney's favorite places and they just announced their reopening, so I knew I wanted to go," the source explained. "He took a quick 3-day trip with the kids. They flew in a private jet and arranged a personalized weekend of activities for them."
Along with the outdoor activities Kourtney shared at the & # 39; Gram, such as his horseback riding, the source said the family also enjoyed "boating, walking, and lounging by the pool."
"It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery leaving the city and being in the desert," added the source. "There was no one around and they felt they had it all to themselves."
Although it is Scott DisickOn the birthday, it is unclear whether he joined the reality TV personality and his children on his trip to Utah.
Even if he wasn't part of the getaway, he totally felt the love of the Kardashian family.
"Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou! We have so many memories together. You are an amazing father, brother and friend." Kim Kardashian shared. "Thanks for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
"Thanks for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!" Kris Jenner he wrote, along with a collage of snapshots. "Thank you for your sense of adventure and for always being there for all of us."
She added: "You are amazing and I love you!"
Khloe Kardashian It also showed Scott some birthday love. "Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being a great brother to me," wrote the founder of Good American in her post. "I congratulate you on being pampered and I pray this year is full of magic. You deserve the best! We have much more life to live."
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLca5821d1148cd048fe4e09f94197050816%%MINIFYHTMLca5821d1148cd048fe4e09f94197050817%