Why does our galaxy's black hole blink at us? – BGR

The black hole at the center of our galaxy is blinking at us, and scientists think they know why.

In a new research paper, astronomers explain that a disk of material surrounding the black hole may be sparkling due to "hot spots,quot; that form within it.

The research was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The Moon rotates around Earth, Earth rotates around the Sun, and the Sun, along with everything else in our galaxy, revolves around a supermassive black hole in the center. It's a dance that started long before we got here, but scientists are doing their best to make up for lost time by explaining how black holes work, why they exist, and what they can teach us about the formation of the universe.

%MINIFYHTMLa72227855281caf0db5f903c7209e20313% %MINIFYHTMLa72227855281caf0db5f903c7209e20313%

Now, researchers using data from the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope operated by the European Southern Observatory in Chile have documented a puzzling phenomenon occurring near the location of Sagittarius A *, the location at the heart of the Via Milky Way believed to be a black hole The supermassive black hole appears to be flickering in our direction.

In a new article published in The letters of the astrophysical journal, the researchers describe their observations of rapidly flickering light curves from the Sgr A * location. Black holes don't shine or emit light, so what could it be?

"Sgr A * is known to sometimes ignite at a millimeter wavelength," Yuhei Iwata, lead author of the article, said in a statement. “This time, using ALMA, we obtained high-quality data on the variation of radio wave intensity of Sgr A * for 10 days, 70 minutes per day. Then we found two trends: quasi-periodic variations with a typical time scale of 30 minutes and slow one-hour variations. "

Despite all the discoveries that scientists have made about our universe and our place in it, we still know very little about black holes. That's understandable, especially considering they're invisible to visible light (they have a habit of swallowing it) and it's not easy to study something you can't even see.

%MINIFYHTMLa72227855281caf0db5f903c7209e20314% %MINIFYHTMLa72227855281caf0db5f903c7209e20314%

However, due to the intensity of the gravitational pull of black holes, they tend to be surrounded by material that they are slowly sipping. Hot gases, dust, and debris form a halo around the black hole known as the accretion disk. Matter within the disk can move at speeds approaching the speed of light.

Flashing emissions are believed to originate within an area of ​​the disc closest to the black hole. The hot spots that can form inside the fast-moving disk and, according to scientists, it's the emissions from these hot spots that seem to "flicker,quot; as they move toward us in their orbit from the black hole.

"Hot spots form sporadically on the disk and circulate around the black hole, emitting strong millimeter waves," the researchers explain in a press release. "According to Einstein's theory of special relativity, the emission is greatly amplified when the source moves towards the observer with a speed comparable to that of light."