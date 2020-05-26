Why Britney Spears decided to quarantine without her children or boyfriend

Britney Spears he's giving another reason to stop her.
The 38-year-old pop star may have a hitmaker named "Toxic," but he is taking every safety precaution during the course. Coronavirus pandemic.
Case in point: a source tells E! News that the legendary singer decided to self-quarantine after taking a trip back home.
The source notes that when Britney returned from her trips, she wanted to "make sure everyone was safe," including her two children:Sean Federline (14) and Jayden James Federline (13) and boyfriend Sam Asghari.
"Britney was quarantined alone after her trip home to Kentwood," shares the source. "She really missed her family and wanted to see them. She was alone in Los Angeles and it made sense to go with her family."
"I knew when I returned to Los Angeles I would have to quarantine and it was worth it," the source continues.
According to the source, the 38-year-old star did not see her children for two weeks.
If anything, Britney followed CDC guidelines as the organization has recommended that people isolate themselves for 14 days if they have traveled, been exposed to someone with COVID-19, are working on the front line (and consider themselves essential workers ) take additional safety precautions.
"(Britney) did not see her children for 2 weeks, nor did she see her boyfriend Sam for a while. She wanted to make sure everyone was safe and that there was no risk," the source explains. "She has started seeing them again now on her regular schedule."
Jamie Lynn Spears She also recently shared that her pop star sister visited her and her immediate family when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard in the United States.
"My sister came in at the beginning, but we weren't sure how long everything would last," Jamie told E! News presenter Erin lim last week. "So she came in for about two weeks, I think it was, and then she came home."
the Zoey 101 Alum added: "So she was here, my brother has been here; like my immediate family because we are not trying to do it. You know, just do this as a quarantine party."
In late April, the "Toxic,quot; singer turned to social media to share that she and her boyfriend were being quarantined separately due to their trip to Louisiana.
"So basically, I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what appears to be a life !!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …" she said on Instagram. "Now none of my pants or shirts fit me! I guess that's what someone missing can do … who else is experiencing this?"
At that time, a separate source told E! News that the couple was "communicating daily on FaceTime."
By Memorial Day weekend, it seemed like Britney and Sam had finally reunited after not seeing each other in person for a while.
"I know … high socks," she captioned her Instagram post, along with a cute video of her and her boyfriend. "I'm a nerd when I'm having more fun !!!!!!! Happy Friday !!!!!!"
Also, Sam posted the same video on his Instagram with a message saying, "Don't forget to dance … Happy Friday."
%MINIFYHTML8c034ece57f254330870e3b0d8d431e916%%MINIFYHTML8c034ece57f254330870e3b0d8d431e917%