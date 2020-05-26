Why Britney Spears decided to quarantine without her children or boyfriend

Britney Spears he's giving another reason to stop her.

The 38-year-old pop star may have a hitmaker named "Toxic," but he is taking every safety precaution during the course. Coronavirus pandemic.

Case in point: a source tells E! News that the legendary singer decided to self-quarantine after taking a trip back home.

The source notes that when Britney returned from her trips, she wanted to "make sure everyone was safe," including her two children:Sean Federline (14) and Jayden James Federline (13) and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"Britney was quarantined alone after her trip home to Kentwood," shares the source. "She really missed her family and wanted to see them. She was alone in Los Angeles and it made sense to go with her family."

"I knew when I returned to Los Angeles I would have to quarantine and it was worth it," the source continues.