WHO warns of "second peak,quot; in coronavirus cases if we are not careful – BGR

The World Health Organization warns that a "second spike,quot; in new coronavirus infections could be behind the first if countries relax the blockade and social distancing measures too quickly.

While infection rates are low in some countries, many regions are still on the rise.

There is still the possibility of a second wave in the fall, but it could be preceded by a second peak in the first wave if countries are not careful.

Shortly after the new coronavirus pandemic began, health experts began warning of a possible second wave in the fall (provided we have passed the first wave). Each country has handled the pandemic differently, some more successfully than others, but if any of those countries reopens too quickly and relaxes the guidelines they put in place to protect their population, another increase in infections could be at hand. around the corner.

Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program, said in an online briefing that while cases are declining in several countries, they are still on the rise in Central America, South America. South, South Asia and Africa. He also stressed that epidemics often come in waves, and countries that have seen their infection rates drop may have another wave later in the year. But, as he explained, we won't have to wait that long if we relax too quickly with vital health and social measures.

"When we talk about a second wave classically, what we often mean is that there will be a first wave of the disease on its own, and then it will recur months later," said Dr. Ryan. "And that can be a reality for many countries in several months." But we must also be aware of the fact that the disease can strike at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is decreasing now it will continue to decrease and we are having several months to prepare for a second wave. We can get a second peak on this wave. "

At that point, Ryan advises countries in Europe and North America to "continue to implement social and public health measures, surveillance measures, test measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downward trajectory and not let's do it. " I don't have an immediate second spike.

With millions of Americans applying for unemployment, it was only a matter of time before states started to get the economy going in the best possible way, but some are throwing caution to the wind and reopening entirely apparently without any plan in place if a "second peak,quot; arrives. A new study estimates that 24 US states. USA They have uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks, and yet most of them are operating as if they have already come out on the other side of this health crisis. That certainly seems to be the recipe for an immediate second spike.