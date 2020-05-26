White woman put on administrative leave from her job after a viral video shows her calling the police a black man and falsely accusing him of threatening his life

Wow, chill the boldness! A white woman went viral on social media after a video showed her calling the police to a man and falsely accusing him of threatening her life, although the video clearly showed that she was not threatening her life.

According to NBC News, the woman in the video has been identified as Amy Cooper. He was in Central Park in New York on Monday with his dog and allowed his dog to run without a leash. The man who recorded the video and was falsely accused was identified as Christian Cooper (unrelated).

Christian had been birding in the park when he noticed that the dog had run free. He simply asked the woman to put her dog on a leash, as regulated by the rules. She refused and that's when the theaters started.

In the video, Amy could be seen telling Christian, "I'm going to tell you that there is an African-American man who is threatening my life." She proceeded to do so, and the video clearly showed that she had not been threatened by Christian.

Christian's sister Melody Cooper uploaded the video to her Twitter and said, "Oh, when Karens walks his dogs off-leash at the famous Bramble in Central Park in New York, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be on a leash. " Sometimes, and someone like my brother (an avid bird watcher) politely asks him to put his dog on a leash. "

Oh, when Karens walks his dogs off leash at the famous Bramble in New York's Central Park, where he's clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be on a leash at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid bird watcher) ) asks politely to put your dog on a leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm – Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Christian then spoke to NBC News about the incident and said, "If the habitat is destroyed, we won't be able to go there to watch the birds and enjoy the plantations. At some point, he decided I'm going to play the race card, I guess." .

He continued: "We live in an era of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are shot dead because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I'm just not going to be involved in that. "

The video has been viewed millions of times and, as you can imagine, Amy is getting a backlash for her actions.

Her employer, investment management company Franklin Templeton, also released a statement revealing that she had been placed on administrative leave.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25, Franklin Templeton released the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 – Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

In the end, Amy ended up apologizing for her actions. She told NBC News: “I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially that man, his family. It was unacceptable and I humbly and totally apologize to all who have seen that video, to all who have been offended … to all who think of me in less light and understand why they do so. "

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94