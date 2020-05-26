White woman harasses black bird watcher and calls police

Screenshot: Twitter Screenshot: Twitter

On Monday, a new online video of a white woman calling the police about a black man for existing in a way he didn't enjoy appeared. Christian Cooper, a black man who enjoys the simple pleasure of birdwatching, encountered a woman in Central Park with a dog unleashed in an area where leashes were needed, according to New York Times. Cooper politely asked the woman to put a leash on her dog, possibly believing she was talking to a sensible adult. Instead, the woman began to reprimand Cooper and approach him threateningly, while threatening to call the police.

The white woman, who was identified on Twitter by a former dog walker like Amy Cooper, She called the police and, in an Oscar-worthy performance, told the operator that an "African American man" was threatening her and her dog. As is clear from the video, Christian Cooper (unrelated to Amy) remained calm and allowed Amy Cooper lie to the authorities in peace. Once he put a leash on his overexcited dog, Christian said "thank you" and continued on with his day, hopefully seeing all the birds his heart desired.

The backlash on Twitter was instantaneous. According to a tweet From her employer, Franklin Templeton, Amy Cooper was placed on administrative leave while "investigating" the situation. the New York Times She reports that on Monday night, Amy Cooper had turned her dog over to the Ackeroned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, after being criticized online for choking the dog for a full minute before tying its leash. But this story would not be complete without a sincere apology from the white woman who firmly He claims that she is not a racist.

"I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man (and) his family," Amy Cooper he told NBC. "It was unacceptable and I humbly apologize to all who have seen that video, to all who have been offended … to all who think of me in less light and understand why they do so." She then added his two cents in police-community relations, who didn't ask for a soul. "When I think of the police, I am a very blessed person. I have especially realized today that I think of (the police) as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has made me realize that there are so many people in this country that they don't have that luxury. " Another luxury that many people do not have? The ability to simply get out and not be bothered by racists.