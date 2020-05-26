What will open, what will not

%MINIFYHTML94383aee914ee8cefb5d47e17709a0d513%

%MINIFYHTML94383aee914ee8cefb5d47e17709a0d514% %MINIFYHTML94383aee914ee8cefb5d47e17709a0d514%

Rocky Mountain National Park plans to begin its gradual reopening on Wednesday as other parts of Colorado, from restaurants to day camps, also prepare to reopen.

The park has shared guidelines for visitors to know which parts of the park will reopen and when.

And as state and local parks are flooded with visitors, sometimes with detrimental effects, RMNP warned its visitors: its actions will help determine if the areas remain open or if they close again.

From May 27

The park's basic trails and trail access will reopen.

Bus operations will resume within the Bear Lake Road corridor. Shuttles will be limited to 15 passengers, who must wear face covers.

The Estes Park Visitor Center Walker will not be working. It is unknown whether it will reopen this year.

Most peripheral areas will reopen with the exception of the Wild Basin area.

Trail Ridge Road will be open to Rainbow Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. The entire trail will open once weather conditions allow the snowplows to clear the trail completely.

Fall River Road will be open to cyclists and pedestrians, but not to cars.

Desert camping permits will be issued again.

Visitor centers will remain closed.

Visitors can only purchase passes at the entrance stations with credit cards. Cash will not be accepted.

Visitors can be delayed entry or asked to return later while staff monitors levels of visitation, overcrowding, and congestion.

Visitors should expect restricted vehicle access, especially in the Bear Lake Road corridor, where parking areas are easily filled.

From June 4

%MINIFYHTML94383aee914ee8cefb5d47e17709a0d515%

Moraine Park and Glacier Basin camps will partially reopen with approximately half of the campsites available for reservations.

Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak camps will remain closed for the foreseeable future. The park can be reevaluated later in the summer.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.