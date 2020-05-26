What we know so far about the 4 officers fired after the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbc4a92acfe1a8431ef419ca3ef038ada11%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Who are the four former Minneapolis police officers fired in connection with the death of George Floyd? This is what Up News Info has learned.

A small group was outside what they believe to be the home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"Enough is enough! I'm tired. It gets to the point where we have to show up in the right place and your front door is the right place for me," said Dora Jones Robinson of Guns Down St. Paul.

The house was quiet when the delivery men arrived and then they walked away while the protesters stood firm.

"He is going to feel my presence," said Robinson.

We know that Chauvin was put on leave at least once. In 2011, he was one of five officers involved in a Little Earth police shooting. In that case, we were told that officers were responding to a shooting, the suspect fled and when he did not stop, he was shot in the torso. Minneapolis police later said the officers acted "appropriately and with courage."

Chauvin is being represented by attorney Tom Kelly. Kelly represented the San Antonio police officer, Jerónimo Yáñez, acquitted in the death of Filando Castilla in 2017.

He is one of the attorneys for the Legal Defense Fund panel of the Minnesota Association of Police and Peace Officers. Up News Info has learned that the other three attorneys in this case are: Thomas Plunkett, Earl Gray, and Robert Paule. Plunkett represented Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He appeals his murder conviction. Gray was in the Yanez case with Kelly.

When the rain fell in the neighborhood, so did the Oakdale Police Chief.

"Given the circumstances, I think people have reason to be upset, the demonstration has been very peaceful," said Chief William Sullivan.

People in the home say they will continue to defend justice.

"We can no longer sit idly by and think it's going to go away," Robinson said.