What type of restriction is considered legal during an arrest? – Up News Info

George Floyd's fatal arrest rekindles debate over what kind of restraint is considered acceptable during an arrest.

“When you hear someone asking for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense, "said Mayor Jacob Frey.

Frey wasted little time condemning how officers handled George Floyd's arrest. The knee at the back of Floyd's neck is training, Mylan Masson acknowledged.

“It used to be a widely used training method. The reason was that if you control the head you can control the body, "said Masson.

Masson is a former Minneapolis Park police officer who now conducts law enforcement training. With only a short video clip to continue, Masson said some context may be missing. But she said officers are taught to be careful with their necks and backs.

"We would teach that, but once the person was under control, the threat stopped, then we would release that movement," Masson said.

Minneapolis police said that use of force incidents decreased from 2009 to 2018, and that only about .3% of all calls during that time were use of force. But it is how that force is used that is debated.

"Certainly any downward pressure directly on the neck would be problematic," said Tom Aveni.

Aveni is a retired police officer and expert in the use of force. Like Masson, he said there is not much context to go on, but said that when someone has difficulty breathing, officers should pay attention.

"Anyway, that's not a position to hold someone for a long time. If you have someone in a face down position and you are restrained, get them on your side as quickly as possible. Generally, that's what you do when handcuffs apply, "Masson said.

This case is making comparisons to Eric Garner's death in 2014 in New York.

A police officer put him into a choke after they said he resisted his orders.

He was under suspicion of illegally selling cigarettes.

Garner's words "I can't breathe,quot; became a rallying cry for millions in a national plea to end police brutality.

The officer in that case was fired but not charged with any crime.

Earlier today, Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, released a statement asking the public "not to rush to trial and for the community to remain calm and allow the investigation to be fully completed."