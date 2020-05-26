What time does the NASCAR Truck race start today? Schedule, television channel for the Tuesday race in Charlotte

%MINIFYHTML511e1cd82a4ce4166883739223c9d21d13%

After a few Cup Series races and a couple of Xfinity Series races, NASCAR's Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finally has a chance to return from a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Truck Series schedule resumes Tuesday night with a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The start time for Tuesday night's NASCAR Truck Series race is relatively late – 8 p.m. ET with a green flag schedule of 8:17 p.m. ET. But the weather forecast for the Charlotte area is not expected to be a problem on Tuesday night, so the 200-mile race should go as scheduled.

The NASCAR Truck Series race on Tuesday night not only marks the return of the series. It is also the first opportunity for a Cup driver to beat Kyle Busch in a truck race, as Kevin Harvick rewarded the driver who won the last seven Truck Series races in which he participated. Chase Elliott will compete in the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet. John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole are a couple more Cup regulars on the Truck Series field on Tuesday night.

Below is everything you need to know about the television schedule for Tuesday night's NASCAR Truck Series race in Charlotte.

What time does the NASCAR Truck race start today?

Race : North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Tuesday, May 26

: Tuesday, May 26 Start time: 8 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET, green flag)

FS1 coverage of Tuesday night races will begin at 7 p.m. ET with "NASCAR Race Hub,quot;. The race invocation is scheduled for 7:57 p.m. ET, and the command for drivers to start the engines will arrive at 8:05 p.m. ET.

The race is scheduled for 134 laps around the 1.5-mile oval in Concord, North Carolina. The stages are 30 laps, 30 laps and 74 laps.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

As is the case for all NASCAR Truck Series races, FS1 will air the event on Tuesday night in Charlotte. Vince Welch, Phil Parsons and Michael Waltrip will call to action from the Fox studio in Charlotte with Alan Cavanna reporting from pit road.

Tuesday night's race is one of three truck series races that NASCAR has confirmed on its revised schedule for 2020. The series will also compete on June 6 in Atlanta and June 13 in Homestead-Miami. The rest of the 2020 calendar for the three NASCAR national series remains undetermined as it navigates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because NASCAR is proceeding without practice or qualifying sessions prior to races, the starting lineup for the Truck Series comeback was determined by a combination of points and a random drawing. Ben Rhodes will start on pole.

NASCAR Live Stream for Charlotte Truck Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Tuesday's NASCAR Truck Series race in Charlotte live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.