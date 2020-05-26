What should and should not be done to start your car

%MINIFYHTMLcbab550246adcf3398783c9e1b28410813%

Are you one of the many people with a car that won't start during this health pandemic? Cars want to start and run regularly. The good news is that you can quickly start your car, drive for 20-30 minutes, and your battery will work again.

Starting your own car is a fairly straightforward process as long as you keep a few basic things in mind and don't mind. This is what you need to know.

Do: clean the battery terminals

If your battery is older, it may have battery acid in its terminals. This would look like a fine blue or white powder and should be cleaned before starting. It allows the terminals to have full contact with the terminal and possibly gives you a little more time on your battery. A simple brush and battery terminal cleaner It will do the job.

Do: Have a good set of jumper cables or a jumper box

Not all jumper cables are created equal. While there are fairly inexpensive options available, I will stay away from them unless there is a real immediate emergency. As a general rule, get jumper cables with a lower gauge if possible. The longer the better. If your car won't start, the last thing you want to be hampered by is cables too short to reach under the hood of another car. Chicago grandstand recommends the Energizer jump cables for top post batteries.

If the jumper cables are too troublesome, you may want to buy a jumper box. I have been a huge fan of these since the beginning of my career in the automotive industry at Sears Auto Center. You don't need another car, just a loaded box and you're ready to go. This Diehard jump starter It also has an air compressor and a built-in power inverter.

Do: connect jumper cables to both cars

1. Start with the car with a dead battery. Connect the positive (red) cable to the positive of the dead battery. Then to the car with the battery running. Connect the positive (red wire), then negative (black wire) to the running vehicle. Then go back to the dead vehicle and connect the black (negative) wire to any unpainted metal part.

No: mix cables

Mixing the wires is a catastrophic mistake. Double check, do not triple check every cable you connect. Red or a plus sign is positive and black or a negative sign is negative.

Do: Start the work car first

First start the running car, let it run for a few minutes, and then go and try to start the car that is dead. Once the car turns, let it run for 5-10 minutes before unplugging it.

Do: when you log out, step back

When you disconnect the cables, go in the OPPOSITE order that you placed them. Negative (black wire) then positive (red wire). Start with the vehicle that received the start by starting by removing the negative wire attached to the unpainted part.

No: do not allow cables to touch

Avoid touching the cables, the exposed metal clamps, with each other. Hold them in separate hands. If touched, they will sparkle.

Do: Check your car

Although your battery may be depleted because your car hasn't been started for a while or you left the lights on, you still want to check your charging system. While you can test it at home with a portable battery tester, if you have any doubts, taking it to the store when you get the chance is a safe bet.

Do: Start your car regularly

Starting and running your car regularly can help prevent this from happening during the rest of the safest period in the home. It also helps prevent a host of other related problems. If you can't start your car regularly, consider investing in a slow charge charger to slowly maintain your battery charge. I have not used one of these, but they are as easy to use as a jumper box and there are many options.