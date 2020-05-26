What channel is Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich? Time, TV schedule to watch & # 39; Der Klassiker & # 39; in the USA USA

There is no other game in German soccer like Der Klassiker. Year after year, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund find themselves competing at the top of the Bundesliga table, and when the game of rivalry arrives, everyone tunes in.

Tuesday's edition of Der Klassiker It is no different, especially with the rest of the football world still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soccer fans around the world will have their eyes glued to screens to see who comes out on top.

The first half meeting between the two sides was another disappointment for Dortmund as they suffered a 4-0 loss, another shameful result at the Allianz Arena. Dortmund has lost each of its last six trips to Bayern by an aggregate score of 26-3. Fortunately for them, Tuesday's game will be played at Signal Iduna Park, where they have been much more successful. The Blacks and Yellows posted an exciting 3-2 win at home over the Bavarians last season, opening the 2019-20 season with a 2-0 victory in the DFL Super Cup over the defending Bundesliga champions.

The two players to watch out for are the forwards. For Bayern, veteran free scorer Robert Lewandowski, who may be hated more by Dortmund fans than any other player in history. That hatred comes from the fact that he started in Dortmund, joining the team in the summer of 2010. He entered the starting lineup in 2011-12 and scored 22 goals; led Dortmund to a league and national cup double that year, scoring a & # 39; hat trick & # 39; in the DFB Pokal final against Bayern. After two more seasons in Dortmund, Lewandowski left and signed with the Bavarian giants, making him the most hated man in Dortmund. It hasn't helped that he has scored 15 goals for Bayern in Der Klassiker and lifted the league trophy for five consecutive seasons.

Lewandowski leads the Bundesliga with 27 goals this season and has a chance to challenge Gerd Muller's 40-goal record if he can stay warm, but surprisingly, he's not the most clinical finisher in this game, at least not in recent memory. That title belongs to Erling Haaland, the 19-year-old Norwegian who will make his Der Klassiker debut. Haaland joined Dortmund in the January transfer window of RB Salzburg and has not stopped scoring since then. In 10 Bundesliga games, he has accumulated 10 goals, putting him on pace to reach the top four goals scored this season despite only playing half the year. He is currently averaging one goal for every 2.1 shots he takes, compared to 4.3 shots per goal for Lewandowski since the start of the new year. He scores a goal every 60 minutes on average, compared to every 82 minutes for Lewandowski. The difference in Tuesday's game could be due to which striker is more clinical.

Another part of the field to pay attention to is the wide areas. Both teams have a lot of rhythm and skill on the wings. Dortmund has three players with double-digit assists this season: Jadon Sancho (16), Thorgan Hazard (12) and Achraf Hakimi (10). All three mainly play on the flanks. However, Bayern is also well equipped in those areas, particularly on the left-back with Alphonso Davies. The 20-year-old Canadian has drawn a lot of attention for his breakneck speed, making him a deadly weapon in the future and a crucial shield in defense. The last time these two teams met, he had Sancho wrapped in his back pocket, forcing Dortmund manager Lucien Favre to abandon the young Englishman before the whistle at halftime. Since then, Dortmund has modified its tactics, so it will be interesting to see how things unfold on that side of the field this time.

It is also worth paying attention to who starts Dortmund. Sancho came off the bench in the past two games, allegedly still working through a tight ankle. Giovanni Reyna, the 17-year-old American child prodigy, was supposed to start the first game in Revierderby against Schalke, but was injured during warm-ups. He came off the bench, so it may be another option for Favre. Thorgan Hazard has received the go-ahead in the past two games and has played well, making it possible for Favre to stick with that rotation, keeping Sancho and Reyna on the bench in case they need a late goal.

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesdays Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund, including the start time and the television channel in the United States.

What time is Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich today?

Date: Tuesday May 26

Tuesday May 26 Start time: 12:30 pm. (ET)

Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 26.

How to see & # 39; Der Klassiker & # 39; in the USA USA

Television channel: FS1, Fox Sports

FS1, Fox Sports Live broadcast: fuboTV

Fox Sports is the home of streaming the biggest Bundesliga games in the United States. Tuesday Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be broadcast in English by FS1 and in Spanish by FOX Deportes. For those without cable, the match can be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Borussia Dortmund schedule

Here's a look at Borussia Dortmund's schedule for the rest of the Bundesliga season, which starts on Tuesday. Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. Other highlights include Leipzig for the penultimate game on June 20 and at home against Hoffenheim for the final game of the season on June 27.

Date Accessory May 26 vs. Bayern Munich may 31 in Paderborn June 5-8 against Hertha Berlin June 12-14 in Fortuna Dusseldorf June 16-17 vs. Mainz June 20th in Leipzig June 27th vs. Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich schedule

Here's a look at Bayern Munich's schedule for the rest of the Bundesliga season. It includes three games against teams in the top five places: at Borussia Dortmund (May 26), at Bayer Leverkusen (from June 5 to 8) and at home against Borussia Monchengladbach (from June 12 to 14).