WGA Seeks First Residues of Foreign Films in Contract Talks with AMPTP – Up News Info

The WGA wants a share of the foreign box office, a residue that its members have long been denied when their feature films are shown abroad.

"When waste for feature films was first negotiated in 1960, the foreign box office was minuscule," the guild's negotiating committee said today in a message to members about its ongoing negotiations for a new film and television deal. “Today, the foreign box office is three quarters of the world total. It is high time that the writers shared the generated income and received a foreign box office residue, just as writers do with foreign television. "

Today, and for the past 60 years, writers receive no waste when their films are shown in foreign markets. The writer's initial compensation covers the showing of the film theatrically, including all foreign theatrical releases. Waste is only activated when movies are released in complementary markets, such as on television, DVD and pay television. In television, waste is activated when programs are broadcast in foreign markets. SAG-AFTRA and DGA also obtain residues from the foreign distribution of television programs, but not for films.

Like WGA, SAG-AFTRA is currently in contractual discussions with management's AMPTP, which is unlikely to give writers a new category of waste that it is not giving to actors or directors. The DGA obtained a new contract in March that did not include waste from films that are exhibited in foreign markets.

The latest letter from the negotiating committee includes several other proposals he is looking for at the negotiating table, including:

MINIMUMS: We want to substantially increase feature minima, largely to protect those who are not yet influential enough to earn above-scale rates.

TRANSMISSION MINIMUMS: We are seeing the convergence of long-running shows and theatrical movies made for broadcast (SVOD). We need feature minimums to apply to all feature length SVOD projects, whether they are contracted as done for SVOD or as a feature.

FEATURE TEAMS: We seek to increase the minimums for writers working in teams of two or three. Contributions to the health fund for individual writers in teams of two are currently capped at $ 125K. This leads many members of the screen team to struggle to maintain their health care coverage while working on a project for over a year. It's a similar problem for the pension plan: contributions for team writers are capped at a part of what they would be if the writer worked alone. We are proposing that the pension contribution and health benefit limit (currently $ 250K) apply to each team member, instead of the lower limit that applies now.

PENSION AND HEALTH CAPTURES: We are proposing an increase in contribution limits to $ 400K for pensions and health. This would ensure that more writers receive the benefits they deserve for their work and could help writers on long-term projects avoid losing health care coverage.

REPEATED LAUNCH COMPENSATION: Writers understand that developing a field to be hired is part of the job. However, with raffle submission, brainstorming, and endless baking, the submission process can grow into an unpaid group of experts that takes months. We propose a two-meeting rule: If a buyer requests a second meeting to work on the court, this will generate a guaranteed payment for the writer's time and effort.

SECOND STEP GUARANTEED: In the past decade, the proliferation of one-step deals has exacerbated abuses of free labor. For screenwriters who earn less than 200% of the minimum, a second step must be guaranteed. The reality is that most writers are already doing 2nd, 3rd, and even 4th steps in their so-called one-step deals. This is a low cost solution that will help return the industry to past best practices.

PAYMENT STRUCTURE: Unpaid producer passes and late payments are clear violations of the MBA, but both are rampant. These free passes often delay both the delivery of the completed script and the writer's delivery check. To address this and compensate writers throughout their employment on a project, this no-cost proposal would give the writer the option of receiving a prorated weekly payment instead of two lump sums.