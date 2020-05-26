We can't keep these 25 Casper secrets hidden any longer

"I can stay with you?"
25 years later, that line still gives us all the sensations. 25 years ago today, Casper was released, with the movie inspired by the Casper the friendly ghost the comics will become one of the surprising successes of the year. But that infamous question almost didn't appear in the movie.
Made for $ 55 million, Casper, who starred Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci, then 14, raised $ 300 million and became one of Universal Studios' most beloved properties in the 1990s. But did you know that the original version did not include viewers who knew Casper's human version, interpreted by Devon SawaWho would become one of the greatest teen heartbreakers of the decade?
Directed by the first feature film director Brad Silbering and produced by Steven spielbergMany changes were made when the story of the friendliest ghost in the world made the leap from the cartoon to the screen, including the loss of a beloved character who would later be played by Hilary Duff.
Here are 25 fun facts you may not know Casperincluding the surprising person who rewrote the ending, the secret crush on set, all the scenes that were cut to keep the budget low and the failed attempt to make a sequel …
one) Alex Proyas, known for directing The Raven and Dark CityHe initially joined direct, but left the project just a few months before filming began due to creative differences.
"Casper "It seemed like an opportunity to make a really great children's movie with a really solid emotional resonance," he said. "Unfortunately, it started to drift away from its potential at some point and that's the reason why I politely withdrew."
2) Casper It was the first movie to have a fully computer-generated character in a lead role.
3. While the original comics never gave Casper a true origin story (he was born from ghosts to ghost parents), the film decided to give him a tragic backstory: he died of pneumonia as a child due to cold weather, leaving her father devastated.
4. Pullman assumed the role of the widower Dr. Harvey for a special reason. "That was one that I really remember wanting to take, so I could take my kids to the set," he told The A.V. Club. "They were the perfect age to enjoy all the magic of that."
5. Casper was voiced by a child actor Malachi Pearson, who auditioned five or six times before being brought in for a final test with the entire cast and filmmakers. "I thought I blew it so badly that I said to my mom, 'I don't think I've got this one! It's over,'" she recalled, only to receive a phone call the same day that the voice portion was secured. . .
6. The original script ended differently, as audiences never saw Casper as human … which means we would have been denied the iconic Devon Sawa reveal. And we can thank a young man JJ Abrams for the "Can I have you?" scene like the Star Wars The director was hired to "write an alternate ending for a 94 movie," Sawa revealed on Twitter in 2018. "The ending was approved and a casting call was released nationwide. I sent a VHS tape to the casting directors. and a week later I booked the role of Casper. I've been working ever since. Thanks JJ. "
7. Sawa was intimidated by Ricci when he met her before he had officially won the role of human Casper, admitting to Vulture: "I had a bit of a 'I'm the boss around here' atmosphere. But it got hot quickly We had chemistry right away, I think. We clicked as friends very quickly. "
8. Ricci and Sawa also had love interests in Now and then, which also came out in 1995. And it was Ricci who recommended Sawa for the role of Scott Wormer in Now and then. "We had spent a week together doing classes for Casper. I had worked about a day and a half on the film, but we had gone to school together, "he explained to Vulture." We clicked and got along and she recommended me. You should ask him why, but it was very sweet. "
9. Well, it may have been for the love of the puppies, as revealed later Now and then star Thora Birch that there was a bit of "contest,quot; on the set because of Sawa's affection, with Birch saying that Ricci won. "I beg the fifth," Sawa said.
9. To obtain A-listers as Mel Gibson and Clint eastwood To make quick cameos in the film, Spielberg assured them that he would also make a cameo in the same scene.
10. The only problem? Spielberg's cameo was finally removed from the final cut, and Silbering told Entertainment Weekly: "I had to tell Steven, 'You're not the strongest of the group … (he) was relieved. He felt compelled to make the cameo since he asked for favors, but he is not an actor. Making the cameo, he was as nervous as anything else. "
11. Pullman once revealed that he had the "toughest physical scene,quot; of his career in the film.
"I know it's supposed to be silly, but I had a sword fight with ghosts and I have a toilet plunger … this was the day before everything and I had to do it the other way around, climbing a ladder fighting three people who they weren't there. "
12. The two main characters were given the last name Harvey as a tribute to the company that created the original comic series, Harvey Comics.
13. The original version had a large musical number planned, with the ghostly trio singing "Lucky Enough to Be A Ghost,quot;. But the idea was eventually cut short to keep the budget low.
14. Another idea that was finally discarded was fun Elf reference with Zelda Rubinstein initially set up to reprise her role from the classic 1982 horror movie. "We picture her shooting through the chimney, screaming 'Go into the light!' & # 39; & # 39 ;, Screenwriter Deanna Oliver he said to EW.
fifteen. Everybody loves Raymond star Brad Garrett expressed Fatso, one of Casper's three troublesome uncles.
16. Spielberg almost kicked Ricci out of his scene-stealing turn like Addams on Wednesday. The Addams family, in his 1993 hit Jurassic Parkfinally going with Ariana richards.
17. Tennis balls were used as substitutes for ghosts in scenes where Ricci and Pullman had to speak to Casper or one of the three.
18. A scene of Kat finding a photo of the Ghostly Trio in human form was cut from the final version of the film.
19) The Backstreet Boys filmed the music video for her hit song "Everybody (Backstreet & # 39; s Back)" in the same mansion as the movie.
20. Because the studio only wanted to buy the rights to one of the original comic book characters to save money, plans for Wendy the Good Little Witch to be in the film were scrapped, though the filmmakers paid tribute to the character by making Kat was wearing a red hoodie in one scene.
21. Three years later CasperAt launch, the ghost would meet the 1998 direct sequel to VHS, with Hilary Duff, then 11, putting on the red cape.
22. While there were plans for a live-action sequel directed by Simon WellsUniversal canceled those plans in 2000 after the lackluster success of direct follow-ups to VHS, and Ricci had reservations about returning to the role.
23. In 2018, Ricci revealed Casper it was the first of his movies that he showed his three-year-old son Freddie, who had a hilarious reaction.
"He started asking me about my childhood with my best friend, the ghost," Ricci recalled to People. "And we thought, 'Oh! Too soon'. For a while, I was wondering a lot about ghosts and living alone with my father and being a ghost and we were like, 'Oh no! & # 39; "
24. Sawa made headlines in 2017 when he tweeted that he was ready for a Casper continuation. "Hello Universal, it's me, Devon … Sawa … SAwa with an S," he wrote. "It doesn't matter, I'm ready to go back and make another Casper … yes, the ghost!"
25. Sherri Stoner, co-writer of the film, served as a reference model for both The little MermaidAriel and Beauty and the BeastIt's Belle when the animators were creating the Disney princesses.
