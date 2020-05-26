We can't keep these 25 Casper secrets hidden any longer

"I can stay with you?"

25 years later, that line still gives us all the sensations. 25 years ago today, Casper was released, with the movie inspired by the Casper the friendly ghost the comics will become one of the surprising successes of the year. But that infamous question almost didn't appear in the movie.

Made for $ 55 million, Casper, who starred Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci, then 14, raised $ 300 million and became one of Universal Studios' most beloved properties in the 1990s. But did you know that the original version did not include viewers who knew Casper's human version, interpreted by Devon SawaWho would become one of the greatest teen heartbreakers of the decade?

Directed by the first feature film director Brad Silbering and produced by Steven spielbergMany changes were made when the story of the friendliest ghost in the world made the leap from the cartoon to the screen, including the loss of a beloved character who would later be played by Hilary Duff.