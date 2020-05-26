[WATCH] Gayle King says it feels like "an open season" for black men – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa0fb97875db93e08a58bac9d0799d1af13%

CBS this morning Presenter Gayle King was visibly shaken up in the air Tuesday after viewing images of two racial incidents that occurred over the weekend. Video of the first, in which Amy Cooper, a white woman calling the police, falsely claims that a black man, Christian Cooper, was threatening her life, went viral, sparking outrage on social media on the Day of the fallen. Christian Cooper had asked him to leash his dog in an area of ​​Central Park where dogs are required to be on a leash.

In the video, Amy Cooper is seen telling police that "there is an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper, who had been filming the incident on his phone, did not appear to make any threatening movements towards Amy Cooper. King was also upset by the way Amy Cooper treated her dog as she struggled to hold on to the animal, pulling him by the collar.

The other video involved a case in Minneapolis in which a black man died after his arrest on suspicion of forgery. Part of the video shows the man being held by a police officer who is pressing his knee onto the man's neck. The man can be heard saying to the police "I can't breathe." The man passed out and then died.

CBS's Vladimir Duthiers showed the Central Park video in his report, noting how "throughout American history there have been countless examples of African-Americans falsely accused of being jailed, shot, lynched." She added that he "(shuddered) thinking what would have happened if Mr. Cooper hadn't been filming."

"Once again, I say thank goodness there is a video tape," King said after viewing the images. "As the daughter of a black man and the mother of a black man, this is really too much for me today."

"I am still disturbed by this latest story and she is practically strangling her dog to make these false accusations against another black man," she continued, referring to the Minneapolis incident as well. "I am still so upset about the latest story where the man is handcuffed under a car where people say they can't breathe and we're watching a man die."

"So we move from that story to this story, where she falsely accuses a black man on television," King continued. "I don't even know what to do or how to handle this at this particular time. I know this is … I'm speechless. I'm really very speechless about what we're seeing on TV this morning. It seems like an open season and sometimes It is not a safe place to be in this country for black men and today it is too much for me. "

Amy Cooper told CNN Tuesday that she wanted to "publicly apologize to everyone."

"I am not a racist. I did not want to harm that man in any way," he said, adding that he also did not want to harm the African American community. Investment advisers to his employer, Franklin Templeton, put Cooper on vacation pending an investigation.

You can see the full report at CBS this morning down. King's reaction begins at the 1:50 mark.