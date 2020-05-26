Warner Music Group for Initial Public Offering of up to $ 1.82 Billion – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLebc2662b1b97c7238b0fa6934bc7a43d13%

Warner Music Group appeared before the SEC on Tuesday to launch an initial public offering of 70 million shares priced at $ 23- $ 26, raising as much as $ 1.82 billion at the upper end of the range. Access Industries, the billionaire investor and owner of Warner Music, Len Blavatnik, and other shareholders are the ones who sell the shares, called secondary shares, which means that the profits will not go to the company.

%MINIFYHTMLebc2662b1b97c7238b0fa6934bc7a43d14% %MINIFYHTMLebc2662b1b97c7238b0fa6934bc7a43d14%

Home to Asylum, Atlantic Records, Parlophone, Elektra Warner Records, and Warner Classics, among others, and artists such as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars, Warner Music had previously been featured to be listed on the Nasdaq market under the symbol WMG. Warner revealed the financial terms of the IPO today and said in his filing that the IPO will take place "as soon as possible" after the registration statement takes effect.

Related story DraftKings, sports betting firm, closes merger and goes public despite COVID-19 %MINIFYHTMLebc2662b1b97c7238b0fa6934bc7a43d15%

WMG has been watching an IPO for months, but was delayed as the coronavirus pandemic rocked the stock markets. Growth in streaming services has increased the value of music companies in recent years. French conglomerate Vivendi last year sold a minority stake in Universal Music Group to a group led by China's Tencent Holdings in a deal that valued the business at € 30bn ($ 32.9bn).

WarnerMusic earned $ 258 million in fiscal year 2019 with revenue of $ 4.48 billion. Recorded music generated $ 3.84 billion, or 86% of total revenue. Global music publication under Warner Chappell Music, which includes Twenty One Pilots, Lizzo, and Katy Perry, generated $ 643 million in revenue.

Blavatnik bought WarnerMusic in 2011 for $ 1.3 billion. Before that, it was a publicly-traded company since 2005. Time Warner sold Warner Music in 2003 for around $ 2.6 billion to a group of investors led by Seagram heir Edgar Bronfman, Jr. and the private equity firm. Thomas H. Lee.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are prime underwriters with BofA Securities, Citgroup and JP Morgan acting as joint bookmakers. 23 other banks are acting as co-administrators.