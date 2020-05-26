Walt Disney World Resort to Present Phased Reopening Plan on Wednesday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML00f9c52397edfb3809991b219b0f8bcf13%

Walt Disney World Resort will present a proposal for the gradual reopening of Orlando's parks at a meeting Wednesday with the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Disney announced that Jim MacPhee, Senior Vice President of Operations, Walt Disney World Resort, will make a virtual presentation on the plan, but the company is apparently saving the proposed start date until tomorrow. The move comes after Universal Orlando presented its plans to the same task force last week to begin a gradual reopening on June 5.

The Comcast-owned complex, if it is a workforce, said its goal is to reopen employees for the test June 1-2. From June 2-3, the park would open for guests and some pass holders, with a wide opening for the general public on the 5th. Safety precautions will require employees and visitors to wear masks, which the park will provide if necessary. , and have their temperature controlled.

Universal CityWalk, the adjacent shopping and restaurant complex, opened two weeks ago. Walt Disney World has also opened its retail and restaurant area, Disney Springs, to the public.

All of the nation's parks were closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Universal Orlando restrictions, visitors with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter. The park will limit the capacity to guarantee social distancing and will have cashless payment options and staggered parking. Universal will close interactive play areas, remove water and fog elements at rides, and close valet operations. And all chairs and tables will be cleaned and sanitized after each seat, and high-contact areas will be cleaned frequently.