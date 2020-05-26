Visiting my grandparents, separated by plexiglass

London-based Elian Peltier covered the coronavirus pandemic in Spain before returning to his home country of France. We asked him to tell us about a visit to his grandparents.
When France closed in March, my mother was relieved. Her mother and father had moved into a nursing home a few weeks earlier, so despite sudden travel restrictions that meant she and her sister were no longer able to drive the 80 miles south of Paris to visit, al least my grandparents would receive the care they needed. .
Thus began a long vigil of daily calls, weekly video chats, and custom postcards created online.
When I told my grandfather about In reporting in Spain, I omitted to mention bodies taken from apartment buildings in Barcelona and health workers in hazardous material suits that disinfect nursing homes in isolated villages.
He felt better updating him on the uncertain fate of the European soccer leagues and remembering our penalty kick practices in his garden at Beaugency in central France where I spent my summers as a child.
The coronavirus has killed some 14,000 nursing home residents in France, half the country's death toll. We are lucky that, until now, none of those deaths occurred in my grandparents' house, where caregivers have been alert to social distancing.
When France started reducing its confinement last week, we were finally able to visit, or rather sit outside the house, as my grandparents sat inside, a few meters away. To allow us to hear each other, the staff opened the door, but placed a table with a plexiglass partition on the door.
We were able to see my grandparents only one at a time, as they are in different parts of the house that can no longer mix socially. My grandfather, a former bricklayer, misses many things that we still can't deliver, like shorts, due to the strict house rules. But it is my grandmother's company that I miss the most.
My grandmother, once a wonderful cook known for her poulet basquaise and cherry cakes, has Alzheimer's. When she struggled to recognize me, I broke the rules and took off my mask for a second. A nurse gently stroked her hair as we spoke. My mother and I were a little envious that the nurse could do what we couldn't.
For now, I plan to finally read my grandfather's diaries about his military service in Chad when he was around my age. He gave them to me at Christmas; I thought he had a lot of time to read them and talk to him about them. But the stroke he suffered in January, followed shortly after by the virus outbreak, has created a new sense of urgency.
With a pandemic and the plexiglass barrier that now physically divides us, the desire to connect feels stronger than ever.