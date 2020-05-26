Virgin Orbit analyzes data to find the cause of the rocket failure

%MINIFYHTML0a511bae5c4cf866e322cd62f9280dbc13%

THE ANGELS – Virgin Orbit engineers analyzed the data Tuesday to find out what caused the failure of the maiden flight of its air-launched satellite amplifier.

The problem occurred shortly after the LauncherOne rocket was launched Monday from a Boeing 747 aircraft off the coast of southern California and its first-stage engine was started.

The launch was not completed by the autonomous flight security system, which would have been fired if the rocket left its flight corridor, said Kendall Russell, a spokeswoman for Virgin Orbit.

"So, engineers are delving into the data now to determine the source of the anomaly," he said in an email.

The payload for the demonstration flight was essentially a dummy satellite that was supposed to be placed in low Earth orbit.

Virgin Orbit, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, is among several startups that develop rockets specifically for launching small satellites.

While others use conventional launch pads, the company's Long Beach, California-based aerial launch system would allow it to operate worldwide from airports capable of handling a 747, putting satellites into orbit when and where a customer logs it. choose.

The massive Virgin Orbit jumbo jet, dubbed the Cosmic Girl, took off from the desert Mojave air and space port north of Los Angeles and headed toward the Pacific, beyond the Channel Islands, where it flew one way flight route. oval known as "the track."

According to Virgin Orbit, the LauncherOne computer takes control a few minutes before the final countdown and a maneuver in which the plane abruptly fires and launches the rocket at an altitude of approximately 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). The plane moves away and the rocket falls for a few seconds before ignition.

The company said there was a "clean launch,quot; and that the engine started as planned. What happened next remains to be determined.

Executive Director Dan Hart said in a statement that there was a "hidden treasure,quot; of flight instrument data.

"Our next rocket is waiting," he said. "We will learn, we will adapt, and we will begin preparing for our next test, which will take place soon."

The company has six rockets under construction.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, whose company is preparing to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket this week, sent a sympathetic tweet to Virgin Orbit after news of the failure.

"I'm sorry to hear that. The orbit is hard. It took us four tries with Falcon 1, ”he wrote.