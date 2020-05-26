Video of Eva Marcille with her children, Marley, Mikey and Maverick makes fans' day

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account with her children, Marley, Mikey and Maverick. Look at the three sweets here.

‘The best of the morning for all of you! #TheSterlings, "Eva captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed, "ADORABLE … we needed this tenderness!" And someone else said, "Maverick should have been called Mikie." He is his father's twin. "

Another commenter posted this message: "The hair on the bed looks great, natural beauty," and someone else got excited about the kids: "Those babies awwww beautiful! Eva, you are so beautiful! I am your smile !! And the Marley's smile "God continues to bless you and your family!"

A fan said to Eva: "Oooh, that is the cute love of Eva,quot; and your beautiful children from South Africa ", and someone else said:" Maverick is her father's clone. Those are some beautiful black kings and queen. "

Another commenter said: ‘Good morning everyone! I love Mikey speaking with his watery eyes lighting up the room "they're all cute,quot;, and a follower said, "@evamarcille is really the best,quot;. Children in your bed and your discreet enjoying cartoons as much as they do. "

Someone else posted this: e @evamarcille MERCY HAVE LORD. That beauty. Happy family memorial day! Hugs and love! "And another follower published:" Your baby looks like a clone with a bib "with the voice of @ porsha4real,quot; Eva is so handsome ".

Another commenter also praised Eva's children and said: Eres You are so blessed, Eva! Babies are so beautiful! "

Additionally, Eva shared a beautiful photo with her husband, Michael Sterling, and her baby, Maverick, a few days ago.

The two boys are twinning, and fans said the baby took the face of his entire father! Check out the photo below.

Fans are shocked at how much father and son look alike and made sure to praise the cute girl in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.



