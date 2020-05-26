Victims of US COVID-19 USA Support long hospital stays, higher ICU admission rates – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd4168ca9aefa16ece1a172b91df8c36d13%

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Researchers from the University of California-Berkeley have reduced the numbers surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak across the country and found that patients in the US USA They were enduring longer hospital stays and faced higher rates of admission to the intensive care unit than patients in China.

The new study released Monday was led by researchers from UC-Berkeley and Kaiser Permanente.

The researchers said the results suggest that some hospitals in the US USA They may have been more affected by the coronavirus pandemic than initially thought, since many forecasts of the disease burden were based, particularly the number of hospital beds and ICU units needed at the peak of infection. on data outside of China.

"The hospital resources needed to meet the needs of critically ill patients are considerable," said Joseph Lewnard, an assistant professor of epidemiology at UC Berkeley and lead author of the article. "We found that China's observations may not provide a sufficient basis to anticipate the demand for health care from the United States."

The team analyzed the anonymous medical records of the nearly 9.6 million Kaiser Permanente members in Southern California, Northern California, and Washington state. The study focused on 1,277 Kaiser Permanente members who were hospitalized with clinically or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases between the beginning of the year and the beginning of April.

"Because Kaiser Permanente members receive comprehensive health care from a single provider network, we overcome many of the difficulties that arise in disease studies within the fragmented health care delivery system of the United States," said Lewnard.

Despite the bleak outlook for hospitals, the report offers a glimpse of hope: Estimates of transmission intensity, based on extrapolations of infection rates from hospitalization data, indicate that measures of social distancing in the region are managing to "crush the curve,quot; of contagion.

"When people dedicated themselves to protecting themselves and their communities through social estrangement, their efforts resulted in a substantial reduction in the transmissibility of the disease," said Vincent Liu, research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Research Division at Northern California. "Those efforts will be critical for this next phase, in which social distancing measures are gradually relaxed. We need our communities to stay really engaged, because these data show that even the actions of individuals and small groups can really affect the spread of the virus. "

Of the 1,277 Kaiser Permanente members who were hospitalized with COVID-19, 42% required ICU care and 18% died of the disease. Model estimates based on observations in China generally assume that only about 30% of hospitalized patients would require ICU care.

Similarly, the data showed that hospital stays lasted an average of 10.7 days for survivors and 13.7 days for non-survivors, compared to an average of 7.5 days among non-survivors in China.

But 25% of patients need even longer hospital stays, treatments that lasted 16 days or more.

While the underlying reasons for these discrepancies remain unclear, the authors emphasize the need to collect data in different regions and in different healthcare settings and caution against heavy reliance on models based on data from other countries.

"The spread of COVID-19 and its impact on local health care systems show differences across the world," said Liu. "Health care systems differ, and their capabilities and structure have an effect on local response and the impact of the increase."

Not surprisingly, the analysis also revealed that the virus tends to affect older people more. Approximately 50% of hospitalizations were among adults age 60 and older, and 25% among adults age 73 and older. Similarly, hospitalized men appeared to be more severely beaten than women: hospitalized men over the age of 80 faced a risk of death of 58%, and hospitalized women of the same age faced only a risk of death of 32%.