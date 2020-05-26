Ventura County Beach Police Patrol Enforces Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day – Up News Info Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) – The San Buenaventura beach attracted a constant flow of visitors on Memorial Day, but this year, in addition to the red, white and blue, there were yellow tape and signs reminding all the current rules to stop the spread of COVID- 19.

"It's actually the first time we've been out as a family during these ten weeks of quarantine," said Keren Levin, a Calabasas resident. "We are walking from one side to the other, we are passing the soccer ball and that's it, enjoying the breeze."

The family knows that they are not supposed to sit, sunbathe, have a picnic, or meet on the beach, but some settled on the sand. That's why the Ventura cops turned around and reminded them to pack up and keep moving.

Lorraine Vaughn, whose family came from Bakersfield, said: "We were trying to spend time with the family, we had the blankets and our chairs, we saw the police walking and they were like, oh, you have to walk and you can't do anything. We thought," that's not fun. "It's working, people are going from left to right."

"I think it is very well maintained at the moment," said Ventura resident Paul Morehead. “I expected more people. So I think people stay away, which I think is a good thing. "

Ventura resident Shelly Franzel said, "It would be nice if we could rest and enjoy the ocean and water, but it's nice. It's nice to be outside the house."

Many people who enjoyed Ventura County's beautiful beaches on Monday also took advantage of the restaurants there.

Last week, the restaurants welcomed customers who ate after Ventura County because they were the first in Southern California to be approved by the state for an expedited reopening.

"Dining options are open, they're not in Los Angeles," said Levin. "We are a family of five who want to eat and walk, so this is very convenient and enjoyable."

Emma Sánchez, owner of the El Capitan restaurant in Simi Valley, said she and her clients are delighted to return with the modified services for dinner.

"It's great to be back," said Sánchez.

He said indoor social distancing guidelines limit the number of customers, which is why he's on board with his city's plan to allow restaurants to seat diners on sidewalks and in parking lots to increase capacity.

"We would love to do it alone because we have lost about 42% of our seats, so we would like to make up for it," he said.

"Restaurants that open for the economy, that's great, but I still think that we need to reopen our beaches," Morehead said.