US company tests candidate vaccine in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia – A US biotech company. USA He began injecting a candidate for the coronavirus vaccine into people in Australia on Tuesday in hopes of launching a tested vaccine this year.

Novavax will inject 131 volunteers in the first phase of the trial to assess the vaccine's safety and look for signs of its effectiveness, said the company's chief research officer, Dr. Gregory Glenn.

About a dozen experimental coronavirus vaccines are in the early stages of testing or about to start, primarily in China, the United States, and Europe. It is unclear whether either will be safe and effective. But many work in different ways and are made with different technologies, which increases the chances that at least one approach will be successful.

"We are in parallel doing doses, doing the vaccine in anticipation that we will be able to demonstrate that it is working and be able to start implementing it by the end of this year," Glenn said at a virtual press conference in Melbourne from Novavax headquarters in Maryland.

Animal testing suggested that the vaccine is effective in low doses. Novavax could make at least 100 million doses this year and 1.5 billion in 2021, he said.

Glenn said manufacturing of the vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, was being expanded with $ 388 million invested by the Norwegian Coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations since March.

The results of the first phase of clinical trials in Melbourne and Brisbane are expected to be known in July, Novavax said. Thousands of candidates in various countries would be involved in a second phase.

The trial started with six volunteers who were injected with the potential vaccine in Melbourne on Tuesday, said Paul Griffin, an infectious disease expert with Australian collaborator Nucleus Network.

Most ongoing experimental vaccines aim to train the immune system to recognize the "spike,quot; protein that studs the outer surface of the coronavirus, preparing the body to react if exposed to the actual virus. Some candidates are made using only the genetic code for that protein, and others use a harmless virus to deliver the information the protein produces. Still other candidate vaccines are more outdated, made from complete dead viruses.

Novavax adds another new type to that list, which is called a recombinant vaccine. Novavax used genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in giant vats of insect cells in a laboratory. The scientists extracted and purified the protein, and packed it into virus-sized nanoparticles.

"The way we make a vaccine is that we never touch the virus," Novavax told The Associated Press last month. But ultimately, "it looks like a virus to the immune system."

It's the same process that Novavax used to create a nanoparticle flu vaccine that recently passed late-stage tests.