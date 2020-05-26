%MINIFYHTMLb15448e45fb3474f7c6099e27994dab313%

(Local Up News Info) – Up News Info Sports announced Tuesday that it is collaborating with Up News Info News on a new six-part series featuring some of the most unforgettable sports stories and interviews of the past 10 years.

The series, titled 60 minutes of sports: timeless stories, It will air each of the next three weekends on Up News Info beginning Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 pm EST / PST.

Two classic interviews that originally aired in 60 minutes are included in the six episodes. One features LeBron James in 2009 just before his rise to stardom, and the other is a sit-in with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, just after the team's Super Bowl XLIV victory. In that interview, Brees details how he helped the city recover after Hurricane Katrina.

The series is hosted by NFL today introduces James Brown and features three in-depth stories in each episode. Below is a list of episode descriptions and broadcast dates. A preview of the series can be seen here:

Up News Info Sports remembers unforgettable stories with 60 MINUTES SPORTS: TIMELESS STORIES. 18 60-minute sports stories. 6 episodes Starts May 30 at Up News Info.https: //t.co/1R1on3KEf4 pic.twitter.com/7poJPwWvkd – Up News Info Sports (@CBSSports) May 26, 2020

EPISODE 1: Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Modern gladiators

A look at the violent sport of "Florentine soccer,quot;, which combines soccer, rugby, soccer and punching fights. (Original issue date: December 1, 2015)

Revolution in Iran

Katayoun Khosrowyar or "Kat,quot; is an American expat who, along with others, has grown and developed women's football in Iran through the activism and training of her future stars. (Original issue date: December 6, 2016)

Hurling

The Irish throwing game is a national pastime that combines the skills of baseball, hockey, lacrosse and rugby in what some have called a cross between "sport and murder,quot;. (Original issue date: October 6, 2015)

EPISODE 2: Sunday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. ET

LeBron

24-year-old LeBron James, before becoming a global icon for a generation of sports fans. (Original issue date in 60 MINUTES: March 29, 2009; reissued in 60 MINUTES SPORTS: July 3, 2013)

Sneakerheads

Professional athletes and trendsetters like Kevin Durant, CC Sabathia and Victor Cruz were key figures in bringing the $ 20 billion industry and sneaker aftermarket to the forefront. (Original issue date: June 3, 2015)

Teacher

Morgan Wootten's long and successful career as a high school basketball coach is revered in the sports community by Mike Krzyzewski, Red Auerbach, and John Wooden. (Original issue date: April 1, 2015)

EPISODE 3: Saturday, June 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Alone on the wall

Before being the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, Lara Logan interviews Alex Honnold, the freestyle solo rock climber as she prepares to climb a 1,600-foot rock wall. (Original issue date in 60 MINUTES: October 2, 2011; reissued in 60 MINUTES SPORTS: January 9, 2013)

The ride of his life

Legendary surfer Garrett McNamara takes Anderson Cooper to the waters of Portugal in search of the coveted 100-foot wave. (Original issue date: March 6, 2013)

Birdmen

Extreme athletes put on wing suits, jump off mountain tops, and fly at about 140 miles per hour. (Original issue date in 60 MINUTES: October 11, 2009; reissued in 60 MINUTES SPORTS: June 5, 2013)

EPISODE 4: Sunday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m., E

The most dangerous eight seconds

The popular Professional Bull Riding Tour is home to the most exciting and dangerous eight seconds you've ever seen, as its riders try to hold on to a 2,000-pound bull. (Original issue date: February 3, 2015)

Summer boys

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the summer home of some of the best college baseball players and catches the eye of the best major league scouts. (Original issue date: May 6, 2015)

Harry

Harvard Crew coach Harry Parker reflects on his 51-season career as he prepares a group of rowers and fights his last race – against cancer. (Original issue date: September 4, 2013)

EPISODE 5: Saturday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Great Brees

A classic interview with Drew Brees after the Saints' victory in Super Bowl XLIV and how the rising superstar helped the city of New Orleans bounce back after Hurricane Katrina. (Original issue date in 60 MINUTES: September 26, 2010)

Michigan's secret weapon

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady, Heisman winner Desmond Howard and some of the University of Michigan's greatest athletes credit a behind-the-scenes adviser named Greg Harden for his success. (Original issue date: March 5, 2014)

Nomads

The untold story of a remarkable group of African American men excluded from all-white country clubs and public fields in the 1950s creates a social club that continues to inspire generations of golfers. (Original issue date: March 7, 2017)

EPISODE 6: Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Wonderland darts

Enter the world of professional darts where matches are broadcast in over 100 countries. (Original issue date: May 1, 2013

Baseball island

James Brown investigates how the small Dutch territory of Curaçao, home to Andruw Jones and Didi Gregorius, has become a seedbed cultivation system for Major League Baseball talent. (Original issue date: October 6, 2015)

Pete dye

Meet the man whose golf course designs have caught the eye of the PGA TOUR, the man whose name is synonymous with difficult: the legendary Pete Dye. (Original issue date: April 3, 2013)