Universal & Mandeville Films Partner in Naomi Novik's 'Scholomance' Series – Up News Info

Universal has won the film rights to the novel YA by Naomi Novik Scholomance Random House series, putting the first novel A deadly education in development with Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films.

The first book takes us to a dangerous school for the magically gifted, where failure means certain death. There are no teachers, there are no vacations, friendships are purely strategic, and the odds of survival are never the same. Once inside, there are only two exits: you graduate or die. The Higgins is specially prepared for the many dangers of the school. It may have no allies, but it possesses a dark power strong enough to level mountains and annihilate countless millions; it doesn't matter to easily destroy the countless monsters that roam the school. Except, she could accidentally kill all the other students, too.

Novik is the author of several New York Times Best-selling fantasy novels and series that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He received the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer at the 2007 World Science Fiction Convention, following the outstanding success of his Temeraire Serie. In 2016, he won the Nebula Prize for the best novel for Rootless, which was also named one of the best books of the year by NPR. His novel Rotating silver He was a finalist for the Nebula and Hugo Prize and winner of the 2019 Locus Prize for the best fantasy novel. She is represented by the Cynthia Manson Literary Agency, Weintraub Tobin and APA.

Senior Vice President of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Christine Sun oversee the project on behalf of Universal with Carly Kleinbart in Mandeville.