United States accuses Russia of sending fighter jets to Libya

CAIRO – The United States Army accused Russia of covertly deploying at least 14 fighter jets to Libya last week in support of Russian mercenaries fighting alongside a beleaguered commander in his campaign to oust the government from Tripoli, the capital. .
The deployment of the fighter jets seemed to confirm the Kremlin's deepening role in the expanding power war, where its Libyan ally, Commander Khalifa Hifter, suffered a series of major losses last week that caused a severe blow to your campaign.
The fighter jets were repainted at a base in Syria, en route to Libya, to camouflage their Russian origin, the United States Command for Africa said in a statement accompanied by 15 photos, including satellite images, showing the planes in the air and at an air base in Libya.
"For too long, Russia has denied the full extent of its involvement in the ongoing Libyan conflict," said Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the United States Africa Command. "Well, it can't be denied now."
Unusually forceful and public criticism from a senior US commander underscored the Pentagon's broader concern about Moscow's growing influence in Libya.
So far, Russia has flexed its muscles in Libya through the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-backed private military company whose mercenaries gave a big boost to Hifter's assault in Tripoli last fall at a time when its own forces were wavering.
But last week, Turkey, which intervened in January to support the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, rolled back Hifter's advance with a succession of victories. Turkish drones hit Mr. Hifter's supply lines and allowed government fighters to capture a strategic air base west of Tripoli.
Over the weekend, Libyan social media was flooded with images of Russian mercenaries who were reportedly employed by the Wagner Group, which was withdrawing from the southern front of Tripoli. After spending a night in the city of Bani Walid, they were transferred to the Al Jufra air base, in the interior of Libya, controlled by Hifter, which is also where the Russian aircraft squad landed.
Mr. Hifter, 76, once C.I.A. The asset that tried to overthrow Libya's longtime dictator, Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi, in the 1980s, has been fighting for power in Libya since 2014. Based in Benghazi, in the east of the country, he is trying to expel the UN-backed. government in Tripoli in the west, with the help of foreign sponsors, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
Mr. Hifter's allies have operated at a distance from the fight so far, with supplies of money, weapons and mercenaries. Analysts said the arrival of Russian air power to Libya could have profound implications.
"Not only could Russian air power change the military balance in Libya itself, but it could be the first step in a gradual escalation towards what will eventually become a permanent Russian military deployment in the country," said Michael Kofman, director. of the Russian program at The Center for Naval Analysis.
The defense committee of the Russian legislature, the Duma, dismissed the US allegations as false, Interfax, a Russian news agency reported.
He quoted Andrei Krasov, deputy chairman of the committee, as saying that "Russia's position is well known,quot; and focused on "ending the bloodshed in Libya." All parties to the conflict, he said, should "refrain from using weapons and sit at the negotiating table."
Maj. Karl Wiest, spokesman for the African Command, said that for several days in the past two weeks, Russian military pilots had flown MiG-29 and SU-24 fighter jets with markings of the Russian Federation Air Force to the Khmeimim air base in Syria.
There, the MiGs were repainted and emerged without national markings.
The Russian pilots continued their journey to Libya, where the Pentagon said it expected the Wagner Group planes to fly. It was unclear whether the planes had carried out military attacks in support of Wagner or Mr. Hifter.
A western diplomat working in Libya said the deployment appeared to be a Kremlin ploy to force Turkey to halt its assault on Mr. Hifter. The threat of retaliation, the diplomat called it "a weapon on the table," could help ensure the safe withdrawal of Russian fighters as Hifter's forces regroup, he said.
There was circumstantial evidence from the battlefield to support that view last weekend. Russian mercenaries were able to withdraw from the Tripoli front line without being attacked by Turkish-supplied drones, reportedly hinting at an informal agreement between Ankara and Moscow.
The maneuvers of Russia and Turkey, and the unusual claim of the Pentagon, reflect more than ever that the conflict in oil-rich Libya has turned into an indirect war fueled by foreign sponsors fighting for resources, access to oil or an advantage. in a broader geostrategic. competition.
The presence of military forces from both countries opens up the possibility of open confrontations. Until now, Turkish and Russian leaders seemed to see Libya as a place to split loot, rather than openly going to war.
Both President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia have strategic and economic interests in Libya. Erdogan agreed to support the Tripoli government only after he signed an agreement that cedes key maritime rights to Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, a major gas exploration hub.
For Mr. Putin, Libya offers an opportunity to expand its presence in the Middle East, raising American fears that it could be the site of a permanent military presence near the southern flanks of Europe.
Declan Walsh reported from Cairo and Eric Schmitt from Washington. Andrew Higgins contributed reporting from Moscow.