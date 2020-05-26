UK government to put tighter restrictions on Chinese investment – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc75ea32b274d13db193e51904a6575e613%

The UK government is drawing up plans to restrict state-backed companies from foreign countries like China that invest in British companies.

The UK has aggressively courted domestic investment for the past decade, but attitudes appear to be tightening towards the Middle Kingdom and there are reports of cooling relations between London and Beijing. The move follows numerous controversies, recently including China's alleged cover-up of the early stages of the coronavirus epidemic, and its introduction of tough new security measures in Hong Kong.

The Financial Times reported Sunday that conservative MPs are urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speed up new legislation that will make it difficult to make such investments. The move follows a reversal in policy toward communications giant Huawei, which had been given a partial role in the rollout of the UK's 5G mobile network, but will now be phased out over the next three years due to national security concerns.

Odeon Cinemas, the leading UK-based euro exhibitor, is a major film company located on the British coast that is controlled by China, through the Wanda Group's controlling interest in the embattled American chain AMC (owner of Odeon ).

There is an official treaty for the co-production of films between the United Kingdom and China, although film producers have used it sparingly to date. A successful example can be pointed out with the movie Jackie Chan Abroad, which qualified as local production for China and was successful in the country, raising $ 81 million. The British Film Institute has organized numerous events over the years to try to grow ties between the industries of the two countries. Currently, it is unclear whether planned government crackdown could harm prospects for greater co-production between nations.