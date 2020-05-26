UFC star Paige VanZant tries to drown her husband to experiment

Paige VanZant / Instagram
UFC stars Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford are in the headlines of his latest Instagram posts.
The newlyweds, who were married in September 2018, turned to social media to display their latest quarantined "experiment,quot;. On Monday night, the 30-year-old MMA fighter posed an interesting question for his 131,000 followers.
"Question of the night: Is it possible for my wife to hold me underwater and drown me," captioned one of her videos on Instagram Stories, which was later shared on Paige's main feed on Instagram. "I really wanted her to give it 100 percent."
Soon after, he wrote: "Disclaimer! Without doing anything lightly … But I was really curious to know if my wife had the physical ability to drown me."
After his "experiment," Austin posted a video of his wife sitting on the edge of her water-filled bathtub with a glass of wine in hand. She explained what happened, while trying to drown her husband.
"So we did an experiment and buried her head underwater … I really thought I could hold you underwater," Paige told her husband. "If I have your head … This is weird. Anyway, no, I can't hold you underwater."
Austin chimed in: "The end of the story … It wasn't even close in a second … And I blew it away with my might."
"Truthfully, he was just trying to make me say, 'Yeah, baby, I'm so impressed by how strong you are,'" Paige added, hugging her husband in the video.
According to Austin, he had the idea that his wife would try to drown him after revealing that he had had those thoughts before while bathing. Also, the 30-year-old said he wanted an "ego boost."
"I immerse myself a lot in the water to wash my hair, wash off the soap and it's always on my mind," he explained in Historias. "I think, 'Man, what if Paige was really mad at me today (and) trying to hold me underwater?' So I really wanted to know if it was possible."
Closing his video series at night, he wrote a message to his wife. "I love you baby," she captioned her post with a red heart and kissing emoji.
