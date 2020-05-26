TxDPS – Driver's License Office Appointments

Driver's License Service Appointments – Limited Availability

Selected driver license offices will begin reopening by appointment only during normal business hours for driver license and ID card services beginning May 26, 2020. At this time, the Department is limiting services to assist minimize the spread of COVID-19. These services include:

Apply for an original Texas driver's license (DL) or identification card (ID)

Apply for a Texas Learner's License

Driver's license services that require a skills test, and

Apply for a commercial driver's license (CDL) or take a CDL skills test

The Department has not resumed normal services. If your Texas DL, ID, CDL, business learning permit, or voter ID certificate expired on or after March 13, 2020, you will be granted an expiration date waiver for 60 days after the Department publicly notifies that normal operations have resumed. You can download a copy of the Driver's License Expiration Extension Notice (PDF). All state and local law enforcement officials have been notified of this expiration exemption. When the Department resumes normal operations, it may renew without penalty.

Visit Restricted Driver's License Office Services for additional information. The Department encourages all eligible customers to perform all of their driver's license services online.

Renewal transactions will not be made at any Texas driver license office at this time.

If you meet the criteria listed above, you can schedule a driver's license appointment here.

Services are by appointment only; No appointment visits are allowed, but those without an appointment will receive instructions and assistance in scheduling an appointment.

All clients will be screened before they are allowed to enter the building. The assessment will include taking your temperature and asking if you or someone you have been in contact with in the past 14 days has had any of the following symptoms: Cough Difficulty breathing Fever / chills Body pain Vomiting Diarrhea

Customers undergoing a driving test should wear a face mask or face covering

Social distancing must be followed (6 feet away)

Only customers may enter the building, with the following exceptions: ADA accommodations Customers with young children Business needs (parental authorization, change of address / address, etc.)

Credit cards are the preferred payment. Money orders, cashiers checks and personal checks will be accepted (for the correct amount)

Cash will not be accepted

If these requirements are not met, you may need to reschedule your appointment at a later date.

To schedule your appointment at a driver's license office, visit our Driver's License Services – Appointments page.

Schedule a driver's license appointment

Please review the FAQs below to learn more about the new appointment scheduling system and how it will affect your driver license office transaction.

1. How do I schedule an appointment at a driver's license office? To schedule your appointment at a driver license office that offers limited service, visit our Driver License Services – Appointments page. 2. If I don't have an appointment, can I go to a driver's license office and get service? No. Driver's license services are by appointment only and for the following services: Request an original Texas DL or ID

Apply for a Texas Learner's License

Driver's license services that require a skills test, and

Apply for a CDL or take a CDL skills test If you currently have a Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL, or EIC card that expired on or after March 13, 2020, you are not eligible to transact at any Texas driver license office at this time in cooperation with state and local governments to reduce the community spread of COVID-19. The Department only provides limited services at our driver's license offices and has not returned to normal operations. 3. When I go online to schedule an appointment, I don't see my local office. At this time, we are providing appointments for limited driver license services at select locations. In the future, all driver license offices will provide dating options. 4. What type of appointment can I schedule (ie get a permit, ID card, duplicate, change of address, new DL, CDL … etc.)? Driver's license services are by appointment only and for the following services: Request an original Texas DL or ID

Apply for a Texas Learner's License

Driver's license services that require a skills test, and

Apply for a CDL or take a CDL skills test For other online driver's license services without visiting a driver's license office, visit www.texas.gov. To view a list of office opening dates and to schedule an appointment, visit our Driver License Services – Appointments page. 5. I will be moving to Texas from another state / country. Do I need an established Texas driver's license or ID card to schedule an appointment? No. The appointment scheduling system will ask you a series of questions to determine if you have a previously established Texas driver's license or ID card. This system will allow appointments for new and current Texas residents. 6. Can I make an appointment for someone else? Yes, as long as you have all the required information; However, it is not recommended. 7. What should I do if there are no appointments available at my local driver's license office? If there are no appointments available at your local driver's license office, you will need to schedule your appointment elsewhere or you can check back later to see if there is a cancellation. 8. If my driver's license or ID card expires before scheduling an appointment, what should I do? Pursuant to section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor's Office approved the Department's request to suspend the provisions of the Texas Transportation Code to the extent necessary to delay the expiration date of Driver's Licenses (DL) , Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL), Personal Identification Cards (ID) and Election Certificates (EIC). If your Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL or EIC card expires on or after March 13, 2020, you are granted an expiration date waiver for 60 days after the Department publicly notifies that normal operations have been resumed. You can download a copy of the Driver's License Expiration Extension Notice (PDF). All state and local law enforcement officials have been notified of this expiration exemption. When the Department resumes normal operations, you may obtain a Texas DL, ID, CLP, CDL or EIC card without penalty. 9. How far in advance can I schedule an appointment? 10. Will my appointment be canceled if I am late? Yes. If you arrive 15 minutes or more after the original scheduled time, your appointment will be canceled. 11. How early should I get to the driver's license office for my appointment? Not before 30 minutes. 12. How do I change my appointment? Visit the appointment scheduling system to reschedule. Your current appointment will be automatically canceled when you confirm a new appointment. 13. How can I confirm my appointment? At the time your appointment is scheduled, you are provided with a confirmation. However, another confirmation can be obtained by logging back into the appointment scheduling system. 14. Will I receive a reminder of my next appointment? You will have the option to receive reminders by email or text message when you make your appointment. 15. Can I receive a reminder by email or text message on my mobile phone? When you schedule your appointment, you will have the option to receive a reminder by email or text message. 16. Can I go online and renew my DL / ID, change my address or order a duplicate? Yes. If you are eligible, you can complete these transactions by visiting https://texas.gov/. 17. If I cancel my appointment, how long should I wait before rescheduling a new one? You can reschedule immediately after canceling an appointment.

