Two Colorado companies announce closings and loss of nearly 200 jobs

%MINIFYHTML1532dbac82335fa109c1dbd79008250113%

%MINIFYHTML1532dbac82335fa109c1dbd79008250114% %MINIFYHTML1532dbac82335fa109c1dbd79008250114%

Bluprint, an online subscription service focused on crafts and entertainment, is permanently closing and laying off 137 employees.

The Denver-based company, formerly called Craftsy Unlimited, was purchased by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in 2018 and promoted as a digital service offering craft classes and original content. In a letter on the website, CEO John Levisay said Bluprint will close operations in the coming months.

The company is looking to allow people who bought individual classes to receive copies and issue prorated refunds to subscribers, Levisay said. In a notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Bluprint said the layoffs will begin around July 22 and continue until offices are closed, which is expected in late August.

%MINIFYHTML1532dbac82335fa109c1dbd79008250115%

Craftsy, which started in 2011, was seen as a leader among Denver's tech startups. It featured online cooking, quilting and knitting classes as well as entertainment series.

Loveland-based Group Publishing Inc. has also informed state officials that it is definitely closing. Sixty-two people will lose their jobs.

The company produces publications for churches throughout the county. The main materials are for vacation Bible schools.

The coronavirus pandemic "and related government actions,quot; led to a severe recession in business, the company said in a letter to the state department of labor. Most churches have canceled their summer programs, Group Publishing said.

The layoffs will begin on July 1.