Twitter users cry out for the cancellation of activist Shaun King

Shaun King has earned a reputation in recent years as an activist in racial politics. He has received much criticism for his perspective on controversial issues, in addition to the fact that he himself is of mixed heritage and not entirely African American.

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Shaun has been fighting for justice in the murder of Ahmad Arbery, urging his fan base and others online to continue to do what they perceive to be the right thing to do.

Additionally, Shaun recently posted about George Floyd, a man who was killed by Minneapolis police last week. With all that said, he's been criticized for a number of controversies, and recently, people asked him where his donated funds go.

An article published by The Daily Beast asked how the activist spends the money he usually collects. While it is unclear if there was foul play involved in allocating money, people online have allegedly confirmed the activist's guilt.

Shaun King is running a long scam and this is just the tip of the iceberg. At the very least, he needs: 1. Immediately and publicly release all former North Star personnel from the NDAs without penalty. 2. Immediately stop requesting funds. (thread) https://t.co/hN4ZiNyJvT – deray (@deray) May 26, 2020

Currently, people on Twitter are trying to cancel the activist, accusing him of abusing his position and pretending to be an activist, when in reality he is only keeping the money. Whether this is true or not, other people on social media have shared stories about him, many of which are negative.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Shaun recently revealed that he would be releasing a response to the article to clear up some of the confusion, however he is currently on his way to spending time with his mother who just had emergency surgery.

Shaun wrote that there was a lot of "blatant disinformation,quot; and added that he would respond whenever he had a chance. According to Wikipedia, King has been busy as a contributor to various organizations, including New York Daily News, Daily Kos, The Young Turks, and Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Two years ago, he founded the Real Justice PAC, a group designed to support certain political candidates.



