Twitter is trying to cancel Jimmy Fallon for Blackface !! #JimmyFallonIsOverParty

MTO News has just learned that people on Twitter are hoping to cancel another famous show, late-night show host Jimmy Fallon.

Last night, #JimmyFallonIsOverParty was on social media for hours after Jimmy's old live Saturday Night of Jimmy acting on blackface appeared online.

Here is the sketch:

In the parody, Jimmy painted his face black and posed as Chirs Rock. But Jimmy's impersonation was outrageous. He made sure to tell the most inappropriate "black,quot; jokes.

The parody is from many years ago, when racist depictions of blacks were common on television.

Jimmy Fallon is a comedian, actor, television presenter, writer, and producer. He is known for his television work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as host of the late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that night with Jimmy Fallon.

He joined NBC's Saturday Night Live as a cast member in 1998, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Fallon stayed on SNL for six years between 1998 and 2004, co-organizing the show's weekend update segment and becoming a celebrity in the process.