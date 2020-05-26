Home Entertainment Twitter is trying to cancel Jimmy Fallon for Blackface !! #JimmyFallonIsOverParty

MTO News has just learned that people on Twitter are hoping to cancel another famous show, late-night show host Jimmy Fallon.

Last night, #JimmyFallonIsOverParty was on social media for hours after Jimmy's old live Saturday Night of Jimmy acting on blackface appeared online.

