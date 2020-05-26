Twitter hits the fact check link in Donald Trump's tweet for the first time – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbcf971491e08585a0a2a9022e6b59abd13%

President Donald Trump's claims that the mail in the vote will be "substantially fraudulent" obtained a fact check link from Twitter for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLbcf971491e08585a0a2a9022e6b59abd14% %MINIFYHTMLbcf971491e08585a0a2a9022e6b59abd14%

The platform placed the link below a series of tweets that criticized the state of California for going to the vote by mail. It has also been addressed to other states.

His tweets now include a message to "get the ballot data by mail." It then directs users to news articles that analyze Trump's unsubstantiated claims about widespread electoral fraud.

… living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, they will get one. Next, professionals will tell all of these people, many of whom have never thought to vote before, how and who to vote for. This will be a rigorous choice. No way! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

A Twitter spokesperson said: “These Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been tagged to provide additional context around mail ballots. This decision is in line with the approach we shared earlier. this month. "

%MINIFYHTMLbcf971491e08585a0a2a9022e6b59abd15%

Twitter has recently described a series of steps it has taken to point out misinformation about the coronavirus. Earlier this month, they described a series of steps they are taking to issue labels for tweets that contain misinformation or disputed claims.

The platforms action came the same day that the widower of Lori Klausutis, a former assistant to Joe Scarborough who died in 2001, asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to remove Trump's tweets claiming there is a mystery surrounding his death.