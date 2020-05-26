Twitter grapples with its Trump riddle again

But when President Trump issued a veiled threat in January that Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, "had paid the price, even "for helping to lead an impeachment investigation against him, Twitter did not put a warning in the tweet.
But when Trump falsely claimed last week that the Michigan secretary of state had "illegally"He submitted absentee requests for the November elections during the pandemic, Twitter also did not stick any labels on that message.
On Tuesday, Twitter's handling of Trump's tweets, or what some say has been a surprising mismanagement, stood out again.
It was then that the widower of Lori Klausutis, who died in 2001 of complications from an undiagnosed heart condition while working for Joe Scarborough, a Florida congressman at the time, He asked Twitter to delete Trump's tweets about his late wife. Trump had published false conspiracy theories about Klausutis' death in recent days, suggesting that Scarborough was involved, as part of his lengthy dispute with the MSNBC host.
Twitter said it would not delete Trump's posts on Klausutis, even when she widower called them "horrible lies,quot; because they did not rape your terms of service. That echoed what the social media company has repeatedly said about its inaction in Trump's posts: that while its messages may border on the line of what is accepted under Twitter rules, they never cross it.
The San Francisco company's latest refusal to remove Trump's posts, which are often riddled with falsehoods, inaccuracies, and threats, highlights its conundrum with the president. Trump, who uses Twitter as his preferred social media platform, has attracted the company's attention and growth. If Twitter removed your tweets, it would escalate accusations by conservative politicians that he censures their political views.
Twitter creating a separation for public leaders is "wrong," said Joan Donovan, research director at the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center, which studies disinformation. "If world leaders don't stay on the same level as everyone else, they have more power to harass, defame and silence others."
Twitter is in a difficult situation, Donovan added. If he removed the president's tweets, he could open an investigation into Twitter or quick regulations about the company. But allowing your tweets to stay could continue to spread the misinformation, he said.
That dilemma with Trump has put Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, under scrutiny. In a series of tweets last October, Dorsey said the company It would ban all political announcements from the service because they presented challenges to civic discourse, "all at increasing speed, sophistication, and overwhelming scale." He was concerned that such announcements had "significant ramifications that today's democratic infrastructure is not prepared to handle."
However, Dorsey appears unwilling to address Trump's tweets despite disinformation experts saying that world leaders' political tweets often reach a wider audience than political ads and have greater power to misinform. .
On Tuesday, Dorsey faced new criticism for Trump's tweets about Klausutis. In addition to her widower, Timothy Klausutis' plea to delete the messages, Scarborough also called the tweets "indescribably cruel." Others, including Katie Couric and CNN presenter Jake Tapper expressed sympathy for the Klausutis family, and Mr. Tapper called Trump's tweets. "malicious lies. "
"We deeply regret the pain these statements and the attention they are attracting are causing the family," a Twitter spokesman, Nick Pacilio, said in a statement. "We have been working to expand the features and policies of existing products so that we can more effectively address things like this in the future, and we hope to have those changes soon." The company declined to comment further.
Some of the renewed criticism seemed to push Twitter to act. On Tuesday afternoon, he marked two of Trump's tweets about mail ballots with a "Get the Facts,quot; link for more information.
Twitter is not the only tech company struggling to moderate Trump's threats and falsehoods online. Trump published Identical comments about the death of Ms. Klausutis on Facebook. One of his posts there garnered around 4,000 comments and 2,000 shares and was not mentioned by Mr. Klausutis. On Twitter, that same post, which questioned whether Mr. Scarborough had gotten away with it, was shared 31,000 times and received 23,000 responses.
Twitter faces unique pressure because it is the method of communication with the public most used by Trump. Early in his presidency, he tweeted about nine times a day, but quickened his pace, averaging 29 tweets a day last year and posting up to 108 times on May 10, according to a New York Times count.
For years, Twitter took a non-intervention approach to moderate posts on its platform. That hailed him when he allowed dissidents to tweet about political protests, such as the Egyptian revolution in 2011. But he also allowed trolls, bots, and malicious agents to enter the site, making Twitter an epicenter of harassment, disinformation, and abuse.
During Mr. Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, his Twitter's aggressive tactics attracted attention and were simulated by his followers. That prompted Twitter to suppress harassment and deal with the kinds of political discourse it would allow. Revelations about electoral interference and disinformation campaigns on Twitter during the 2016 campaign sparked further changes.
In 2018, Mr. Dorsey said he would focus on shaping the platform to support "healthy,quot; conversations.
"We have witnessed abuse, harassment, trolling armies, manipulation through bots and human coordination, disinformation campaigns and increasingly divisive echo chambers," he said. tweeted at the time. "We are not proud of how people have taken advantage of our service or our inability to address it quickly enough."
But Trump himself has escaped the app. Although he has sometimes deleted his own tweets when they contain misspellings, Twitter has largely left his posts alone.
That hands-free treatment has been controversial within Twitter. In 2017, a dishonest Twitter worker deactivated the Trump account. The account was restored in about 10 minutes.
Criticism has accumulated over time. Last year, Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, asked Mr. Dorsey to suspend Mr. Trump's Twitter account. In a letter to Ms. Harris, Twitter reiterated her public stance in tweets from world leaders and said it would be a mistake to leave posts high if there was a public interest in doing so.
Other world leaders have not enjoyed similar freedom on Twitter. Tweets from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro who promoted unproven cures for the coronavirus. were recently removed
Twitter has maintained that Trump does not violate his policies and that the company would take action if it crossed the line.
"We believe it is important for the world to see how world leaders think and how they act. And we believe that the conversation that follows is critical," Dorsey said in an interview with HuffPost last year. If Mr. Trump posted something that violates Twitter's policies, Mr. Dorsey added, "We would certainly talk about it."
Kate Conger reported from Oakland, California, and Davey Alba from New York. Ben Decker contributed reporting.
%MINIFYHTMLc50cf9f5d9eba48c7ffccebfc5d0fea516%