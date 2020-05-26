Twitter grapples with its Trump riddle again

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Twitter grapples with its Trump riddle again
%MINIFYHTMLc50cf9f5d9eba48c7ffccebfc5d0fea513%

But when President Trump issued a veiled threat in January that Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, "had paid the price, even "for helping to lead an impeachment investigation against him, Twitter did not put a warning in the tweet.

%MINIFYHTMLc50cf9f5d9eba48c7ffccebfc5d0fea514%

But when Trump falsely claimed last week that the Michigan secretary of state had "illegally"He submitted absentee requests for the November elections during the pandemic, Twitter also did not stick any labels on that message.

On Tuesday, Twitter's handling of Trump's tweets, or what some say has been a surprising mismanagement, stood out again.

It was then that the widower of Lori Klausutis, who died in 2001 of complications from an undiagnosed heart condition while working for Joe Scarborough, a Florida congressman at the time, He asked Twitter to delete Trump's tweets about his late wife. Trump had published false conspiracy theories about Klausutis' death in recent days, suggesting that Scarborough was involved, as part of his lengthy dispute with the MSNBC host.

Twitter said it would not delete Trump's posts on Klausutis, even when she widower called them "horrible lies,quot; because they did not rape your terms of service. That echoed what the social media company has repeatedly said about its inaction in Trump's posts: that while its messages may border on the line of what is accepted under Twitter rules, they never cross it.

The San Francisco company's latest refusal to remove Trump's posts, which are often riddled with falsehoods, inaccuracies, and threats, highlights its conundrum with the president. Trump, who uses Twitter as his preferred social media platform, has attracted the company's attention and growth. If Twitter removed your tweets, it would escalate accusations by conservative politicians that he censures their political views.

Twitter creating a separation for public leaders is "wrong," said Joan Donovan, research director at the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center, which studies disinformation. "If world leaders don't stay on the same level as everyone else, they have more power to harass, defame and silence others."

Twitter is in a difficult situation, Donovan added. If he removed the president's tweets, he could open an investigation into Twitter or quick regulations about the company. But allowing your tweets to stay could continue to spread the misinformation, he said.

However, Dorsey appears unwilling to address Trump's tweets despite disinformation experts saying that world leaders' political tweets often reach a wider audience than political ads and have greater power to misinform. .

"We deeply regret the pain these statements and the attention they are attracting are causing the family," a Twitter spokesman, Nick Pacilio, said in a statement. "We have been working to expand the features and policies of existing products so that we can more effectively address things like this in the future, and we hope to have those changes soon." The company declined to comment further.

%MINIFYHTMLc50cf9f5d9eba48c7ffccebfc5d0fea515%

Some of the renewed criticism seemed to push Twitter to act. On Tuesday afternoon, he marked two of Trump's tweets about mail ballots with a "Get the Facts,quot; link for more information.

For years, Twitter took a non-intervention approach to moderate posts on its platform. That hailed him when he allowed dissidents to tweet about political protests, such as the Egyptian revolution in 2011. But he also allowed trolls, bots, and malicious agents to enter the site, making Twitter an epicenter of harassment, disinformation, and abuse.

But Trump himself has escaped the app. Although he has sometimes deleted his own tweets when they contain misspellings, Twitter has largely left his posts alone.

That hands-free treatment has been controversial within Twitter. In 2017, a dishonest Twitter worker deactivated the Trump account. The account was restored in about 10 minutes.

Criticism has accumulated over time. Last year, Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, asked Mr. Dorsey to suspend Mr. Trump's Twitter account. In a letter to Ms. Harris, Twitter reiterated her public stance in tweets from world leaders and said it would be a mistake to leave posts high if there was a public interest in doing so.

Other world leaders have not enjoyed similar freedom on Twitter. Tweets from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro who promoted unproven cures for the coronavirus. were recently removed

Twitter has maintained that Trump does not violate his policies and that the company would take action if it crossed the line.

%MINIFYHTMLc50cf9f5d9eba48c7ffccebfc5d0fea516%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here