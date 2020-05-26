Twitter Clowns Trump for not being able to sit still for the Memorial Day service

Twitter had a lot of jokes at the expense of President Donald Trump during his appearance on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery; He seemed to have trouble standing still to pay his respects.

For weeks, questions have been raised about Trump's mental health and physical appearance. Many Trump employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump has denied being sick and says his tests for the virus have been negative, but Twitter is not convinced.

"Trump seems to be having a hard time standing still (at attention) at the crown-laying ceremony. Is something wrong?" a Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, "Are you seeing Trump at the Memorial Day ceremony? Did he have trouble standing still during the ceremony?" He seemed to have problems with his hands and a lack of balance. "

Take a look at the clips below. It's okay?