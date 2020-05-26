Twitter asked to remove Donald Trump's conspiracy tweets – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe37e210abc0345b6f1642f3e2d0bd82b11%

The husband of a deceased Joe Scarborough staff member is asking Twitter to remove President Donald Trump's tweets in which he sells a discredited conspiracy theory about his death.

"My request is simple: delete these tweets," wrote Timothy Klausutis, the husband of Lori Klausutis, who died in 2001 when she was serving as a Scarborough staff member while serving as a congressman in Florida. Columnist Kara Swisher obtained Klausutis' letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and included it as part of a column.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted again about the circumstances surrounding the death of Lori Klausutis. As her husband noted in her letter, she had an undiagnosed heart condition and fell and hit her head on the job, a finding the coroner came to after an investigation.

However, Trump, annoyed by some of Scarborough's comments about Good morning joe, he lashed out at the host claiming that the case is an "unsolved case", even if it is not. Over the weekend, Trump tweeted: “A blow to the head? Body found under your desk? Left Congress suddenly? Great topic for discussion in Florida … and, he's a nutty (with bad grades). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!

Last week, when he tweeted about Klausutis' death, Good morning joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough's wife, asked Dorsey on Twitter to take action, calling the president's tweet "sick."

In his letter, Timothy Klausutis wrote to Dorsey: “I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and perverted it by what was perceived. political gain. "

Klausutis argued that the president's tweets violate Twitter's terms of service. "A common user like me would be banned from the platform for such a tweet, but I only ask that these tweets be removed." He also referred to a tweet from Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.