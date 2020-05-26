Twitch signs multi-year deals with popular streamers Summit1G, Dakotaz and JoshOG

Twitch has re-signed popular streamers Jaryd "Summit1G,quot; Lazar, Brett "Dakotaz,quot; Hoffman and Josh "JoshOG,quot; Beaver, ensuring they will remain with the service at a time when others are making deals to stream elsewhere (via of The Washington Post) The terms of the contracts were not disclosed, although they are "multi-year content agreements," according to a press release from Loaded, the talent agency representing the three.

Combined, Lazar, Hoffman, and Beaver have over 11 million Twitch followers. Lazar has more than 5 million followers, making him one of the 10 most followed streamers on Twitch. Hoffman has 4.3 million followers, and Beaver has 1.73 million followers.

"At a time when community is paramount, these creators are a central part of Twitch's mission of bringing people together, and we are excited to continue our partnership as we build the future of gaming and live entertainment." said Michael Aragon, senior vice president, Twitch. of content, in a statement.

A few other popular streamers who built big Twitch fans have moved to other streaming platforms in the past few months. Tyler "Ninja,quot; Blevins, Michael "Shroud,quot; Grzesiek and Cory "King Gothalion,quot; Michael have moved to the Microsoft Mixer, for example, while Jack "CouRage,quot; Dunlop and Rachel "Valkyrae,quot; Hofstetter broadcast exclusively on YouTube.

However, today's signings are not the first on Twitch amidst this exodus of streamers. Twitch re-signed Ben "DrLupo,quot; Lupo, Timothy "TimTheTatman,quot; Betar and Saqib "Lirik,quot; Zahid in December and Guy "Dr. Disrespectful,quot; Beahm in March.