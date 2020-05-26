TSR Updatez: White woman who called the police and falsely accused a black man of threatening her in Central Park has been fired from her job

They acted quickly! On Monday, a viral video of Amy Cooper calling police about a black man, after asking him to put his dog on a leash, has now been fired. His employer, an investment firm, Franklin Templeton, wrote on Twitter:

"After our internal review of the Central Park incident yesterday, we made the decision to fire the employee involved, with immediate effect," the company tweeted. "We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton."

The incident reportedly took place in Central Park. The man who recorded the video, now identified as Christian, had been bird watching when he noticed that the dog had been unleashed. Once asked to put the dog on a leash, Cooper allegedly acted as a damsel in distress and called the police.

In the video, Cooper can be heard saying, "I'm going to tell you that there is an African-American man threatening my life." While Christian remained calm and encouraged Cooper to call the police, she changed the tone of her voice and acted as if she were in danger, even though the video clearly showed that she was not.

Finally, Christian's sister Melody posted on Twitter and said, "Oh, when Karens walks his dogs off-leash at the famous Bramble in Central Park in New York, where it's clearly posted on posters that dogs MUST be tethered at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid bird watcher) politely asks him to put his dog on a leash. "

Christian spoke to NBC and stated:

“If the habitat is destroyed, we will not be able to go there to see the birds and enjoy the plantations. At some point, he decided I'm going to play the race card, I guess. "

He continued: "We live in an era of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are shot dead because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I'm just not going to be involved in that. "

Cooper apologized for his actions. She said to NBC:

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family. It was unacceptable and I humbly and totally apologize to all who have seen that video, to all who have been offended … to all who think of me in less light and understand why they do so. "

